Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over ‘Chinese village in Arunachal’

NEW DELHI- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the Centre citing different takes by the ministry of external affairs and Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat on the issue of Chinese village at the border in Arunachal Pradesh .

“Our national security is unpardonably compromised because GOI has no strategy and Mr 56” is scared,” Rahul tweeted taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi using his old “56-inch chest” remark made in the run up to 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

“My thoughts are with the soldiers risking their lives to guard our borders while GOI churns out lies,” the Congress leader said in another tweet.

Recently a Pentagon report have claimed about a Chinese village built along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Arunachal Pradesh sector.

On the mention of the Chinese village along the India-China border in the Pentagon’s annual report, Media reported quoting the sources, “The village has been built by China in an area that was occupied by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) after overrunning an Assam Rifles post in 1959, in an operation known as Longju incident along the frontier in Arunachal Pradesh,” .

Yesterday MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, told that ” India has neither accepted the occupation of territory by China nor accepted its unjustified claims,” said when asked about the reports of a Chinese village in a disputed area in Arunachal Pradesh.

“We have taken note of the report. The Chinese had undertaken construction in the past several years in the border areas, including in areas it has illegally occupied over decades, Bagchi told.

In response, India has also stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges, etc., which has provided much-needed connectivity to the local population along the border, said Bagchi.

The Government keeps a constant watch on all developments that have consequences to national security and “takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity”, Bagchi said.