Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over ‘Chinese village in Arunachal’

He tweets "Our national security is unpardonably compromised because GOI has no strategy and Mr 56” is scared,"

November 12, 2021
Story Highlights
  • Recently a  Pentagon report have claimed about a Chinese village built along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Arunachal Pradesh sector.

NEW DELHI-  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the Centre citing different takes by the ministry of external affairs and Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat on the issue of Chinese village at the border in Arunachal Pradesh .

“Our national security is unpardonably compromised because GOI has no strategy and Mr 56” is scared,” Rahul tweeted taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi using his old “56-inch chest” remark made in the run up to 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
“My thoughts are with the soldiers risking their lives to guard our borders while GOI churns out lies,” the Congress leader said in another tweet.

Read This Also- Arunachal: China built Village Along LAC after overrunning an Assam Rifles post in 1959- Sources

On the mention of the Chinese village along the India-China border in the Pentagon’s annual report, Media reported quoting the sources, “The village has been built by China in an area that was occupied by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) after overrunning an Assam Rifles post in 1959, in an operation known as Longju incident along the frontier in Arunachal Pradesh,” .

Yesterday MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, told that ” India has neither accepted the occupation of territory by China nor accepted its unjustified claims,” said when asked about the reports of a Chinese village in a disputed area in Arunachal Pradesh.

Read This Also- India has not accepted China’s illegal occupation or unjustified claims: Centre

“We have taken note of the report. The Chinese had undertaken construction in the past several years in the border areas, including in areas it has illegally occupied over decades, Bagchi told.

In response, India has also stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges, etc., which has provided much-needed connectivity to the local population along the border, said Bagchi.

The Government keeps a constant watch on all developments that have consequences to national security and “takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity”, Bagchi said.

November 12, 2021
