India has not accepted China’s illegal occupation or unjustified claims: Centre

Story Highlights A recent Pentagon report stating that China has built a village along the Line of Actual Control in the eastern sector.

NEW DELHI- India has neither accepted the occupation of territory by China nor accepted its unjustified claims,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said when asked about the reports of a Chinese village in a disputed area in Arunachal Pradesh.

“We have taken note of the report. The Chinese had undertaken construction in the past several years in the border areas, including in areas it has illegally occupied over decades, Bagchi said.

In response, India has also stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges, etc., which has provided much-needed connectivity to the local population along the border, said Bagchi.

Read This Also- Arunachal: China built Village Along LAC after overrunning an Assam Rifles post in 1959- Sources

“The Government remains committed to the objective of the improvement of livelihood of its citizens, including in Arunachal Pradesh,” said Bagchi while pointing out that the Foreign Office had reacted similarly when the reports about this particular ‘village’ had first appeared in January this year.

The Government keeps a constant watch on all developments that have consequences to national security and “takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity”, Bagchi said.

Read This Also- China has occupied 50 km of Indian Territory in Arunachal- claims Tapir Gao in LS

It must be mention here that ” the BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao had stated earlier in Lok Sabha that the “China had captured more than 50-60 km area in Arunachal Pradesh . They are constructing a road along the river known locally as the Lensi as it flows in the direction of the Subansiri river”.

WATCH OLD VIDEO-