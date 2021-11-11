Arunachal Governor participates in the Conference of Governor 2021

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the Conference of the Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 11th November 2021.

The Governor highlighted the initiatives and people oriented policies and programes of the State Government. He said that the State Government is working in a spirited manner for sustainable and holistic development of the State.

Highlighting the inclusive approach of the State Government, the Governor informed that in the current financial year, in a multi sectoral approach, the State Government has allocated Rs.30.00 crore for three model villages with basic amenities, livelihood generation and improved connectivity on Indo-China Border. For viable development of the Border Villages, along the Indo-China Border, with roads, drinking water, health and education infrastructure, micro/small hydel projects and Solar Photovoltaic Plants/ Solar Street Lights, he requested financial help from the Central Government.

To reinforce the effort of the State Government’s initiatives for economic activities, the Governor requested the Central Government for support in opening of the Border Trade and a Border Haat with Myanmar through the Pangsau Pass in Changlang District. He also requested the Government of India to explore the possibilities of having Sister City Agreement between the cities of Arunachal Pradesh and SE Asian countries.

On account of pressing public interest, the Governor reiterated the State Government’s long pending request for a direct road link (Lumla in Arunachal Pradesh –Tashigaon in Bhutan) from Tawang to Guwahati through Bhutan’s territory, with the Government of Bhutan’s exclusive traffic control on the Road.

The Governor, who interacted with the villagers near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) recently, strongly advocated for raising and sanctioning of two additional Rifle Companies each for the two Arunachal Battalions at the earliest to strengthen the Home Grown Defenders. He also called for approval of the State Government’s proposal to construct 22 strategically important Border roads of 1547.8 Km length, 34 roads of 1024 Km length for ITBP and 72-foot suspension bridges in forward most border locations to facilitate patrolling by our troops.

The Governor, who celebrated this year’s Deepawali with soldiers at Walong Advance Landing ground, requested the Central Government for a new Advance Landing Ground (ALG) at Dirang (Zimthung Site) and development of an abandoned ALG at Anini (Alinye) for Defence as well as Civil operations.

In the meeting, the Governor highlighted the achievements and challenges in various sectors including power, connectivity, water supply, agriculture, education, health, insurgency, development of infrastructure in border areas and tourism. He also drew attention of the central leadership to the sustainable development goals of the State Government, where the assistance of the Central Government is critical.

The Governor, on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh expressed gratitude to the Central Government for the historic decision of amending the list of Scheduled Tribes of Arunachal Pradesh in the Constitution of India to include the indigenous nomenclatures viz Nocte, Tangsa, Tutsa and Wancho in place of other ‘Naga Tribes’. He said that this step of the Central Government will help the youths of these tribes to understand the futile path of insurgency and join the mainstream of life with their brethrens and leave the path of gun forever.

Presided over by the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind and attended by the Vice President Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, the conference was attended by Governors of the States, Lt. Governors of Union Territories, Administrators of Union Territories and senior officials of President’s Secretariat, Vice President’s Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office, Home Ministry, and Cabinet Secretariat.