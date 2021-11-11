Arunachal: ESCF felicitates 45 pioneers of Christian community from various denominations

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- In an initiative of its first kind among the followers and believers of Christian community here in the district to recognize the early sacrifices and contributions made by various individuals who had worked but passed away and some still working to bring changes in the spiritual life of people through faith in God, total of 45 pioneers of Christianity from various denominations were felicitated today.

The felicitation programme was held at the CRC, Sibo Korong under Sibo-Siang colony here at Pasighat and was organized by East Siang Christian Forum (ESCF) amidst the presence of former Lok Sabha MP and present MLA, 37th Pasighat West MLA, Ninong Ering, wife of Pasighat East MLA, Kenrik Ete Moyong, President, Arunachal Christian Forum, President, Toko Teki, Secretary General, Tarh Miri, PMC Dy. Chief Councillor, Rebeca Panyang Megu, Councilor Ponung Saring and others.

The programme was chaired by Rev. John St. Borang as Chairman of the felicitation committee and ESCF President, Taring Tabi and General Secretary, Maktil Apum. Altogether 45 pioneers of Christianity belonging from different denominations who led a humble and pious life, serving the God and humanity, some of who have already passed away and some still are serving Church Ministry under different capacities. The felicitation of awards was held under the theme ‘I have fought the good fight, I have the race, I have kept the faith’.

While speaking on the sideline of the felicitation programme, MLA Ninong Ering laid emphasis on the essence of religion and religious life. He also recalled the period of persecution of Christian in the state during the 70s when he was in civil administration under Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh as Circle officer then. On behalf of Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong, his wife Kenrik Ete Moyong also shared her experiences of her early education from Christian school.

On the part of ACF President, Toko Teki and Secretary General, Tarh Miri, they lauded the noble initiative of ESCF for felicitating the pioneers of Christianity in the district, most of whom had witnessed tough time during persecution of Christian in the early 70s. Both Toko and Tarh have exhorted to initiate the same felicitation programme in other districts of the state also.

Rev. Dr. Takeng Taggu, Advisor, ESCF shared a short exhortation and Makbul Pertin (IAS, retired) also led a prayer programme as a part of revelation. The programme ended with a benediction prayer by Rev. John St. Borang after vote of thanks by Osing Moyong, V/P, ESCF.