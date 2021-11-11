National
Trending

AAP file complaint Against Kangana Ranaut For ‘India got real freedom in 2014’ comment

BJP MP Varun Gandhi took strong exception to the comment and asked whether it is madness or treason.

November 11, 2021
0 1 minute read
AAP file complaint Against Kangana Ranaut For 'India got real freedom in 2014' comment
Story Highlights
  • Ms Ranaut, who was recently given the Padma Shri, was apparently referring to the BJP coming to power in 2014.

NEW DELHI- National executive chairman of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Preethi Menon has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police seeking an FIR against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her comments on the freedom movement have stirred a row as she said Congress is an extension of the British rule and India attained her ‘real freedom’ in 2014, apparently referring to the BJP coming to power in 2014. What India got in 1947 was ‘bheek’ (alms), the actor said.

Related Articles

BJP MP Varun Gandhi took strong exception to the comment and asked whether it is madness or treason. “Insulting the sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi sometimes, respecting his killer sometimes, and now the disdain for the sacrifices of Mangal Pandey, Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and lakhs of freedom fighters. Should I call this thinking madness or treason?” Gandhi tweeted.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi termed Kangana as one of the ‘WhatsApp history fans and said, “All the blood, sweat and balidan of our freedom fighters including Jhansi ki Rani dismissed to please the master.”

Watch Kangna’s controvesial remarks at a conclave where she was a guest speaker.

Ms Ranaut, who was recently given the Padma Shri, was apparently referring to the BJP coming to power in 2014.

Tags
November 11, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Cronavirus pandemic : October-December ‘crucial period’ for India  

Cronavirus pandemic : October-December ‘crucial period’ for India  

October 8, 2021
Indian Army stopped Chinese troops at Arunachal border in Tawang

Indian Army stopped Chinese troops at Arunachal border in Tawang

October 8, 2021
Maneka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi dropped from BJP national executive

Maneka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi dropped from BJP national executive

October 7, 2021
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Down in India, Showing Server Error

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Down in India, Showing Server Error

October 4, 2021
Bengaluru Boarding  School shut after 60 students test positive for Covid-19

Bengaluru Boarding  School shut after 60 students test positive for Covid-19

September 29, 2021
Police constable shoots himself dead outside Delhi High Court

Police constable shoots himself dead outside Delhi High Court

September 29, 2021
Punjab Congress Crisis: Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress Chief

Punjab Congress Crisis: Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress Chief

September 28, 2021
Congress Politics: Kanhaiya Kumar Joins Congress

Congress Politics: Kanhaiya Kumar Joins Congress

September 28, 2021
16 probationary Dy SPs of Arunachal Pradesh complete training at RRU

16 probationary Dy SPs of Arunachal Pradesh complete training at RRU

September 24, 2021
Delhi: 4 shot dead inside Rohini court, few injured

Delhi: 4 shot dead inside Rohini court, few injured

September 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!