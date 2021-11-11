AAP file complaint Against Kangana Ranaut For ‘India got real freedom in 2014’ comment

Story Highlights Ms Ranaut, who was recently given the Padma Shri, was apparently referring to the BJP coming to power in 2014.

NEW DELHI- National executive chairman of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Preethi Menon has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police seeking an FIR against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her comments on the freedom movement have stirred a row as she said Congress is an extension of the British rule and India attained her ‘real freedom’ in 2014, apparently referring to the BJP coming to power in 2014. What India got in 1947 was ‘bheek’ (alms), the actor said.

Submitted an application to @MumbaiPolice requesting action on Kangana Ranaut for her seditious and inflammatory statements on @TimesNow, under sections 504, 505 and 124A.

Hope to see some action @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/9WxFXJFnEn — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) November 11, 2021

BJP MP Varun Gandhi took strong exception to the comment and asked whether it is madness or treason. “Insulting the sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi sometimes, respecting his killer sometimes, and now the disdain for the sacrifices of Mangal Pandey, Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and lakhs of freedom fighters. Should I call this thinking madness or treason?” Gandhi tweeted.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi termed Kangana as one of the ‘WhatsApp history fans and said, “All the blood, sweat and balidan of our freedom fighters including Jhansi ki Rani dismissed to please the master.”

Watch Kangna’s controvesial remarks at a conclave where she was a guest speaker.

The new Ruchi Pathak on the block. From 99 year lease to bheek main mili azaadi. All the blood, sweat and balidan of our freedom fighters including Jhansi ki Rani dismissed to please the master. The WhatsApp history fans. pic.twitter.com/LdFCt9lCoR — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) November 10, 2021

