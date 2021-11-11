VIRAL VIDEO: Woman police inspector carries unconscious man on her shoulders amid Chennai rain

Story Highlights The video has received praises from all quarters for the selfless act of police inspector.

VIRAL VIDEO- As Chennai tackles water logging due to heavy rain over the past few days, a woman police inspector has set an example by leading rescue work from the front. In the viral video a woman inspector is seen rescuing a man lying unconscious at a cemetery in the TP Chatram area of Chennai.

The video, that has now gone viral, shows police inspector, Rajeshwari, carrying the man on her shoulders and rushing him to a nearby hospital in an auto. The video has received praises from all quarters for the selfless act of police inspector.

According to reports, the man was lying in cemetery in the Kilpauk area drenched to the skin by the overnight rains. He has been identified as Udhaya who works in the cemetry and had taken ill and had lost his consciousness.

The inspector, reportedly is actively involved in rescue and relief activities ever since the onset of monsoon and has been feeding the shelterless every day with her team.

At least 14 people have died in Tamil Nadu due to the incessant rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, indicating heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, in parts of Tamil Nadu, including northern Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts, on Thursday.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: TP Chatram Police Station's Inspector Rajeshwari carries an unconscious man, on her shoulders, to an autorickshaw in a bid to rush him to a nearby hospital. Chennai is facing waterlogging due to incessant rainfall here. (Video Source: Police staff) pic.twitter.com/zrMInTqH9f — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

Speaking to the ANI later, the woman officer said, “I gave first aid after which I carried him. An auto came there, we sent him to hospital. I visited the hospital, his mother was there. I assured them not to worry and that the police department will support them. The doctor said that treatment is on and there’s nothing to worry.”

Heavy rains have been pounding Tamil Nadu due to the formation of a depression in the Bay of Bengal. In its latest bulletin, IMD said the weather system was moving northwestwards at a speed of 14 kmph. It lay about 80 km east-southeast of Chennai and 140 km east-northeast of Puducherry at 11.30 am.

Several roads in Chennai were inundated on Thursday. The traffic police closed at least seven roads and 11 subways, and created diversions across the city for commuters. Due to waterlogging on rail tracks, some suburban trains were suspended while others were delayed.