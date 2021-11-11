Assam: RGU inks MoU with Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya to benefit B. Optometry students

GUWAHATI- A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between The Assam Royal Global University and Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya on 11th November 2021. The signatories were Dr. Kasturi Bhattacharjee, Director – Clinical & Academics, Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya and Dr. Anuradha Devi, Director – IQAC, Royal Global University.

The MoU signing ceremony was held in the premises of Sankaradeva Nethralaya hospital in presence of Prof. (Dr.) S. P. Singh, Vice Chancellor of Royal Global University (RGU) along with other dignitaries from both the organisations.

The MoU shall benefit the students of Bachelor of Optometry, RGU, in availing hands-on practical training in the hospital and gain clinical exposure. It needs to be mentioned that RGU offers B. Optometry as a four-year undergraduate program that essentially involves an advanced study of the clinical skills involved in professionally measuring eyesight, prescribing corrective lenses, and detecting eye diseases.

The course has been designed in a way to offer a wide range of clinical skills and knowledge to examine, diagnose, treat, manage diseases, disorders of the visual system using lenses and other optical aids. This program aims to educate students about the various professional methods of visual screening, orthotics, diagnosis of visual problems and vision training.

It also trains students for optometric counseling of patients with partial sight, color blindness, hereditary vision defects, designing, fitting of spectacles, contact lens, and low vision aids. The MoU will benefit the students in gaining professional experience from Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya hospital.