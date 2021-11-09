VIRAL

VIRAL NEWS: Couple gets stuck in waterfall during pre-wedding shoot

As the couple and their friends were clicking pictures sitting on the rocks, the water level started rising. The terrorised photographer asked them to come out of the water, but they did not listen to him.

November 9, 2021
VIRAL NEWS: Couple gets stuck in waterfall during pre-wedding shoot
JAIPUR-   A pre-wedding photo shoot turned horribly wrong for a couple from Rajasthan on Tuesday after they got stuck in a gushing waterfall and had to be rescued after an extensive exercise lasting around three hours.

The incident was reported from the Rawatbhata area in Chittorgarh when the would-be couple got surrounded by gushing waters during a pre-wedding photo shoot at the Chulia Falls. The photographer somehow managed to get out and informed the police. The police and the civil defence team pulled out the couple and two others following a rescue operation that lasted almost three hours.

“The gates of Rana Pratap Sagar Dam were opened on Tuesday morning. As a result, the flow of water intensified in Chulia Falls when Ashish Gupta (29) from Kota and his would be bride Shikha (27) reached the rocks for a pre-wedding shoot.

They were accompanied by their friend Himanshu (22) and the girl’s niece Milan (18). All four of them went into the water,” said the SHO of the area, Rajaram Gurjar.

As the couple and their friends were clicking pictures sitting on the rocks, the water level started rising. The terrorised photographer asked them to come out of the water, but they did not listen to him.

The photographer somehow got out, but his camera fell into the water. All four were trapped in high tide. The photographer informed the police as soon as he came out of the water.

The couple is set to tie knot on December 1.

Tags
November 9, 2021
