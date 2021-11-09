Arunachal: KDO Welfare society organizes blood donation camp in collaboration with AYANG

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Extending a humanitarian support to the patients and people who are in serious need of blood and fighting for life in medical, the Kuri Dajum Olung Welfare Society today organized a one day blood donation camp at blood bank office of Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat.

The blood donation camp of KDO was organized in association with AYANG, an NGO basically working for blood donation for the last several years. In total 30 units of blood were donated today, whereas several donors were ready to donate blood, informed KDO President, Tagam Tamut and Dr. Kabang Lego, Chairman of the blood donation camp.

While talking about the purpose of the blood donation camp, Tamut and Dr. Lego said that several patients including accident related critically injured people undergoing surgery and other serious ailments are generally in need of blood which are often not available even for purchasing.

“So we organized the blood donation camp as a part of our humanitarian work and gesture toward fellow citizens to save lives. We are thankful to all including the KDO youths, medical authorities and other people who supported the blood donation camp and came up to donate blood”, added both Tamut and Dr. Lego.

Meanwhile, KDO Youth Wing President, Tamo Taga, Gen. Secretary, Tapak Tabi and Asst. Health & Hygiene Secretary, Apang Payang extended their thankfulness to all for the support to the KDO Welfare Society in donating blood.

KDO Welfare Society feels and hopes that the other societies and CBOs will also come forward to donate blood voluntarily to save lives. While, AYANG founding Chairman, Aini Taki Taloh also deeply admired the blood donation camp of the KDO. On his part, Dr. Dilem Modi, Blood Bank Officer extended his thankfulness on behalf of Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat for the noble job of blood donation to the team KDO.