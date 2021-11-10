8 killed, Several Injured in Collision Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Rajasthan’s Barmer

ADVERTISEMENT

JAIPUR- At least eight people lost their lives while several others were injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck near Pachpadra at the Barmer district in Rajasthan, said the police. The bus, following the collision with the truck, caught fire immediately, leading to the death of the eight people. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire which engulfed the two vehicles.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed the District Collector regarding relief and rescue operations and also asked him to ensure medical treatment for the injured. Best possible treatment will be ensured for those injured in the accident, Gehlot said in a tweet.

Condoling the deaths in the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident and the injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.

“Ten bodies have been recovered from the spot and one died at a hospital. Twenty-two others are injured. Eight critically injured persons have been referred to Jodhpur for treatment,” Barmer Superintendent of Police, Deepak Bhargav, said.

Recounting the horror, a survivor said that the trolley was coming from the wrong side and rammed into the bus carrying 20 to 25 passengers. Around 10 to 12 passengers were rescued and rushed to hospital. Officials said that the exact number of casualties can be ascertained only after the fire is put out.