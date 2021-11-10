Arunachal

Arunachal: EE UD&H Bomdila, Takar Tachang passes away

" The entire family of UD & Housing Department deeply shocked and mourn the sudden demised of late Takar Tachang"

November 10, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: EE UD&H Bomdila Takar Tachang passes away
ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR-  Takar Tachang, Executive Engineer, Urban Development, Bomdila passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday in Hayat Hospital, Guwahati. He is survived by his wife and 3 (three) children.

Late Takar Tachang, EE had joined the Department of UD & Housing in the capacity of Urban Programme Officer (now Assistant Engineer) on 17/04/2001 and promoted to the post of EE on 10/08/2009. During his span of service career through his tireless endeavor and sincere efforts, he has achieved and accomplished many important project raising the reputation of the Department and Engineer fraternity of the state.

” The entire family of UD & Housing Department deeply shocked and mourn the sudden demised of late Takar Tachang”  said Taring Darang Chief Engineer UD, in his condolence message.

The condolence message issued by Chief Engineer UD&H, said ”  We stand alongside his deceased family at this moment of sorrow. His demised has created a huge vacuum and irreparable loss to the Department in particular and his society as a whole” .

Related Articles

The message further said that ”  His contribution shall be remembered by the Department and his well wishers for long time to come”.

Lastly, we extend our heartfelt condolence to the brave family members of late Takar Tachang, EE and prayed to the almighty God to shower enough strength to heal at this moment of sorrow and grieve.

Sagalee MLA and former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki  in his condolence message to Mrs Messam Tachang said that ”  i am deeply saddened  and utterly to learn the sudden and untimely demise of  Takar Tachang. Late Tachang was a simple , warm and a loving person.  His premature demise is a great loss and irreparable for his family members as well as for the society”.

Late Takar Tachang  was also former general secretary EKSWCO of the undivided East kameng district.   Team EKSWCO grieves with his family members and pray for peace of his soul.  His contribution for our society and pakke kessang district is immense.

Tags
November 10, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: All Bogong Students’ Union conducts social service

Arunachal: All Bogong Students’ Union conducts social service

November 6, 2021
Arunachal: Governor interacts with Gaon Burahs, Public leaders in Walong

Arunachal: Governor interacts with Gaon Burahs, Public leaders in Walong

November 4, 2021
Arunachal: Governor celebrates Deepawali with soldiers at LAC in Anjaw

Arunachal: Governor celebrates Deepawali with soldiers at LAC in Anjaw

November 4, 2021
Arunachal: APCTA conference concluded

Arunachal: APCTA conference concluded

November 3, 2021
Arunachal Governor, CM extend Diwali greetings

Arunachal Governor, CM extend Diwali greetings

November 3, 2021
Itanagar: IMC Mayor, Itanaga MLA, called on CM Pema Khandu

Itanagar: IMC Mayor, Itanaga MLA, called on CM Pema Khandu

November 2, 2021
Arunachal: DIPR all set to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav' at Kaho

Arunachal: DIPR all set to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav’ at Kaho

November 2, 2021
Arunachal: District-level 29th National Children's Science Congress-2021 at DK GHSS, Ziro

Arunachal: District-level 29th National Children’s Science Congress-2021 at DK GHSS, Ziro

November 2, 2021
Arunachal CM, Governor, discussed about the starting of the State University at Pasighat

Arunachal CM, Governor, discussed about the starting of the State University at Pasighat

November 2, 2021
Arunachal: NSS cleans Pasighat township under Clean India Campaign

Arunachal: NSS cleans Pasighat township under Clean India Campaign

November 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!