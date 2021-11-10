Arunachal: EE UD&H Bomdila, Takar Tachang passes away

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Takar Tachang, Executive Engineer, Urban Development, Bomdila passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday in Hayat Hospital, Guwahati. He is survived by his wife and 3 (three) children.

Late Takar Tachang, EE had joined the Department of UD & Housing in the capacity of Urban Programme Officer (now Assistant Engineer) on 17/04/2001 and promoted to the post of EE on 10/08/2009. During his span of service career through his tireless endeavor and sincere efforts, he has achieved and accomplished many important project raising the reputation of the Department and Engineer fraternity of the state.

” The entire family of UD & Housing Department deeply shocked and mourn the sudden demised of late Takar Tachang” said Taring Darang Chief Engineer UD, in his condolence message.

The condolence message issued by Chief Engineer UD&H, said ” We stand alongside his deceased family at this moment of sorrow. His demised has created a huge vacuum and irreparable loss to the Department in particular and his society as a whole” .

The message further said that ” His contribution shall be remembered by the Department and his well wishers for long time to come”.

Lastly, we extend our heartfelt condolence to the brave family members of late Takar Tachang, EE and prayed to the almighty God to shower enough strength to heal at this moment of sorrow and grieve.

Sagalee MLA and former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki in his condolence message to Mrs Messam Tachang said that ” i am deeply saddened and utterly to learn the sudden and untimely demise of Takar Tachang. Late Tachang was a simple , warm and a loving person. His premature demise is a great loss and irreparable for his family members as well as for the society”.

Late Takar Tachang was also former general secretary EKSWCO of the undivided East kameng district. Team EKSWCO grieves with his family members and pray for peace of his soul. His contribution for our society and pakke kessang district is immense.