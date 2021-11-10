Arunachal CM asks state police to curb drug menace in the state

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu has exhorted the state police force to continue with its efforts to curb drug menace in the state, while lauding the various busts and arrests made in recent years.

Speaking at the Half-Yearly Conference of Superintendents of Police and Commandants of AAPBn and IRBn at the state police headquarters here Tuesday evening, Khandu said the state government is very serious and will not tolerate drug abuse and traffickers operating in the state.

“Drug menace is a serious issue. It can completely destroy a generation. We as elders and guardians of the society need to do everything to save our future,” he said.

Khandu, who has been pushing community based organizations and religious institutions to create awareness amongst their members, said due to social nature of the menace addicts need to be handled with care but go hard with traffickers.

“We are a developing society. Parents of today’s youths are still farmers. They toil day and night and send their wards for education. After completing education, few lucky ones get employed but several struggle to get a hold on life. These vulnerable group of youths fall into bad company and get addicted. They turn misfits. They do not fit in a rural set-up nor can survive in cities,” Khandu observed.

He advised Superintendents of Police to keep track of addicts in their respective districts and by keeping their identity secret provide proper counselling.

Delving on cyber-crime, the Chief Minister admitted the significance of dealing with it in today’s world of social media.

“Our police is doing a great job in cybercrime. However, it must be noted that this is an emerging field of crime, which is trending and getting dangerous, especially in tribal state like Arunachal Pradesh,” he pointed.

He said that as the Arunachalee society consists of several distinct and different tribes, any misuse of social media platform may flare up trivial issues beyond control.

Exclaiming surprise on the fact that Itanagar is ranked as one of the highest data consuming cities in the country, Khandu suggested the cyber cell to keep constant vigil and act before it is too late.

To few issues like existence of 36 non-functional police stations in the state due to lack of manpower, Khandu said he will personally follow up with the cabinet decision of creating 1000 police posts. He also took upon himself to follow up his earlier announcement of Rs 100 crores for development of infrastructure for police personnel serving across the state.

He called upon the police officers to keep intact people’s faith and respect and solve cases at the shortest possible time. He viewed never-ending investigations do not augur well for the confidence of the people on the police force.

The conference was also attended by Home Minister Bamang Felix and Advisor Home Nyamar Karbak.