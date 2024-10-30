Arunachal: APC, APUWJ Welcome Govt Notification on Media Coordination

ITANAGAR ( By Pradeep Kumar ) – Arunachal Press Club ( APC ) and Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) have welcomed recent GoAP notification to streamline official communication through APC and APUWJ to enhance communication standard, counter misinformation and improve coordination between the media and Govt entities.

Expressing concern over alleged misinterpretations of the notification, APUWJ president Amar Sangno clarified that the notification specified that APC would coordinate media activities, like press conferences, media passes, workshops and seminars, while APUWJ would handle matters related to media policies, accreditation and welfare schemes of journalists.

This structured approach is intended to simplify communication channels without questioning the credibility or autonomy of the media, Sangno said.

“Communication for Govt events has historically been routed through APC and APUWJ, and the notification merely formalizes this process,” Sangno said, adding that anyone with concern over the directive can raise their issues with higher authorities or pursue legal channels if needed.

APUWJ vice president Ranju Dodum noted that APC and APUWJ have been primary media bodies in the state before Arunachal Pradesh attained statehood. The role of these organizations is to safeguard journalistic integrity and uphold press freedom, he said and reiterated that the notification only formalizes an existing practice without any substantial change that should cause controversy.

Both organizations lauded the GoAP for formalizing communication procedures, reaffirming their commitment to responsible journalism and rights of journalists.