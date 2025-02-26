Viral video: Woman performs ‘Digital snan’ for husband, dunks phone into Ganga at Mahakumbh

Viral Video of Digital Snan- The woman who dunked her phone into the Ganga River for her husband’s “digital snan” during the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has become the subject of widespread attention due to a viral video.

The woman shared video in her Instagram account. The incident took place at the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, a key site for the holy dip ritual during the Maha Kumbh, which concluded on February 26, 2025.

In the video, woman is seen holding her smartphone while on a video call with her husband, who appears to be lying comfortably in bed, presumably unable to attend the event in person. Smiling at the camera, she approaches the riverbank, holds up the phone to show her husband on the screen, and then submerges the device into the Ganga water multiple times—some reports suggest up to six dips.

After completing the ritual, she pulls the phone out, shakes off the excess water, and the device appears to remain functional, though a brief glitch on the screen hints at possible minor damage.

Her act was a creative attempt to include her husband in the spiritual experience of the holy dip, a ritual believed to cleanse sins and bring blessings.

The Maha Kumbh, a massive Hindu festival held every 12 years, drew over 63 crore devotees this year, with the final “amrit snan” occurring on February 26. For those unable to attend, symbolic gestures like dipping photos or chanting names are common, but this woman’s modern twist—using technology to facilitate a “digital snan”—stood out.

The video, posted on Instagram, sparked a range of reactions online, from amusement to admiration. Social media users dubbed her “Gopi Bahu 2025” (a reference to a TV character known for quirky acts), while others joked that her husband should “dry his hair” to avoid catching a cold or that the phone’s “sins” were washed away too.

Little is known about this woman beyond this incident—no specific details about her age, background, or occupation have surfaced in reports. Her action, however, reflects a blend of devotion and innovation, capturing the spirit of adaptation amid the massive pilgrimage.

Whether the phone fully survived its sacred swim remains unclear, but the moment has certainly left a lasting impression on the internet and added a unique footnote to the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Watch Video