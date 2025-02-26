Arunachal: SMART Agriculture Training Imparted by CHF in Mebo Village

MEBO VILLAGE ( East Siang )- A three days farmers’ training on “SMART Agriculture for Sustainable Development in Arunachal Pradesh” was conducted at Mebo village in East Siang district. A total of forty-five farmers were actively participated in the training, demonstration and field visits as part of the programme.

The training was organised from 24-26, Feb, 2025, by the Department of Social Science, College of Horticulture and Forestry, Central Agricultural University, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh under the College Extension Activity of CAU (Imphal), Manipur.

Addressing the inaugural session, CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika welcome the gathering and apprised the participants about the importance of SMART agriculture for the horti-based farming system.

Also Read- ICAR-KVK West Siang, organizes Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) Meeting

He also emphasized on reducing knowledge gaps and sharing digital services to farmer at right time for increasing farm productivity, boosting agricultural growth and sustainable livelihood for the farming community in hilly regions of Arunachal Pradesh.

Coordinator of training and Social Science Associate Professor, Dr. Lakshmi Dhar Hatai has highlighted that SMART (S-Specific, M-Measurable, A-Achievable, R- Relevant, T- Time-bound) agriculture can significantly enhance farmers’ income through a combination of using advanced technology and data-driven approaches for better resource management, increased productivity, reduced costs, and access to new market opportunities in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- KVK Anjaw distributed 100 goats along with medicine kits to villagers

Professor of Social Science Dr B, R, Phukan deliberated on the role of SMART agriculture for marketing opportunities and entrepreneurship development in agricultural enterprises through the usage of IoT (Internet of things) devices.

Professor of NRM Dr. P Debnath has spoken about the Precision agriculture which is crucial for addressing the challenges of feeding a growing population while minimizing environmental impacts and enhancing the livelihoods of farmers.

Also Read- Anti opium cultivation operation held at Pongchau Circle

Associate Professor, Fishery Dr. A S Barman has spoken on the scope of Fishery based smart farming in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. Associate Professor, PHM,

Dr. S M Lokhande has enlightened the importance of post-harvest management and value addition of locally available farm produce for farming community by adopting SMART agricultural practices.

Social Science Assistant Professor, Dr Prashant Sharma has spoken on use of information and data management technology and devices in agriculture (AI, sensors and drones) to increase productivity and efficiency of agricultural systems during the training.

Vegetable Science Assistant Professor Dr Siddharood Maragal demonstrated on nursery management of vegetable crops.

During the training programme certificates, farm implements and vegetable seeds are also distributed to the farmers.