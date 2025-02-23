Arunachal: KVK Anjaw distributed 100 goats along with medicine kits to villagers

KAHO VILLAGE ( Anjaw Dist )- The KVK Anjaw distributed 100 goats along with medicine kits for livestock to 25 beneficiaries in Kaho, Kibithoo, Mushai, Chota Kundan and Bada Kundan to help them establish a goatery farm.

The purpose is to boost Livelihoods with Goat Farming in Kaho, India’s First Village from the Eastern side, Anjaw District’s Vibrant Village.

This is the first ever initiative in the district to establish a goat farming. The programme is aimed to empowering the farmers and improving their livelihoods by adopting technologies along with income generation.

Two days training cum input distribution programme was held at Kaho, Anjaw district’s vibrant villages by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Anjaw.

During the programme, Dr. Debasis Sasmal, Sr. Scientist cum Head explained about basics of goatery management especially during winter and acute cold condition. Mr Naveen Khoisnam, SMS Agronomy encouraged to the farmers to come forward and adopt the IFS model to improve the income and return from agriculture land.

Er. Ugarsain, SMS soil and water conservation engineering also encouraged the farmers for water conservation practices in livestock farming.

Gram Chairperson of Kaho, Kibithoo and Mushai villages Kheti Meyor and Fendey Meyor also spoke and encouraged to beneficiaries to become role model for the other farmers of nearby villages.