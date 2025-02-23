ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw distributed 100 goats along with medicine kits to villagers

The purpose is to boost Livelihoods with Goat Farming in Kaho, India's First Village from the Eastern side, Anjaw District's Vibrant Village.

Last Updated: February 23, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: KVK Anjaw distributed 100 goats along with medicine kits to villagers

KAHO VILLAGE ( Anjaw Dist )- The KVK Anjaw distributed 100 goats along with medicine kits for livestock to 25 beneficiaries in Kaho, Kibithoo, Mushai, Chota Kundan and Bada Kundan to help them establish a goatery farm.

The purpose is to boost Livelihoods with Goat Farming in Kaho, India’s First Village from the Eastern side, Anjaw District’s Vibrant Village.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

This is the first ever initiative in the district to establish a goat farming. The programme is aimed to empowering the farmers and improving their livelihoods by adopting technologies along with income generation.

Also Read- More than 1000 leaders, voters of NCP join INC at Pasighat West

Two days training cum input distribution programme was held at Kaho, Anjaw district’s vibrant villages by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Anjaw.

During the programme, Dr. Debasis Sasmal, Sr. Scientist cum Head explained about basics of goatery management especially during winter and acute cold condition. Mr Naveen Khoisnam, SMS Agronomy encouraged to the farmers to come forward and adopt the IFS model to improve the income and return from agriculture land.

Also Read- Great Backyard Bird Count Returns to Siang Valley with Bird Walks in Pasighat and Aalo

Er. Ugarsain, SMS soil and water conservation engineering also encouraged the farmers for water conservation practices in livestock farming.

Gram Chairperson of Kaho, Kibithoo and Mushai villages Kheti Meyor and Fendey Meyor also spoke and encouraged to beneficiaries to become role model for the other farmers of nearby villages.

Tags
Last Updated: February 23, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Khandu appeals to the people ‘not to misinterpret the APFRA’

Arunachal: Khandu appeals to the people ‘not to misinterpret the APFRA’

DU Students From Arunachal Pradesh Beaten In Alleged Racial Attack

DU Students From Arunachal Pradesh Beaten In Alleged Racial Attack

39th Statehood day celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh

39th Statehood day celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh

Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029 presented before the Cabinet, Here are the details

Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029 presented before the Cabinet, Here are the details

Arunachal: Apatani scholar Punyo Nampi receives England scholarship

Arunachal: Apatani scholar Punyo Nampi receives England scholarship

Arunachal: SSB Conducts Veterinary Camp in Mogto, Tawang

Arunachal: SSB Conducts Veterinary Camp in Mogto, Tawang

Arunachal: APBC organizes Global Great Backyard Bird Count

Arunachal: APBC organizes Global Great Backyard Bird Count

Arunachal: NAKSHA, a pilot programme for Land Records Modernization launched in Namsai

Arunachal: NAKSHA, a pilot programme for Land Records Modernization launched in Namsai

Arunachal: Governor reviews TCL security scenario

Arunachal: Governor reviews TCL security scenario

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Completes Rural Immersion Camp, 2025

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Completes Rural Immersion Camp, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button