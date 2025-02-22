Arunachal: More than 1000 leaders, voters of NCP join INC at Pasighat West

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a major political development under Pasighat West Assembly Constituency ahead of coming Panchayat election here in East Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh, more than 1000 party leaders with voters from Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) joined Indian National Congress today amidst the presence of Bosiram Siram, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee working President and Alen Perme, District Congress Committee Presidents and others.

The en-bloc merger of NCP to the INC was led by Tamat Saroh, ex-election agent of NCP 37th Pasighat West (last assembly election) and Chairman of the en-bloc merger of the day, its party candidate of the last assembly election, Tapyam Pada, Block President, Omat Taloh, Block General Secretary, Obit Padung and other sub-block presidents and general secretaries of Ruksin, Bilat and Sill-Oyan including all its women wing presidents.

The merger ceremony was also attended by Pasighat Municipal Council Dy. Chief Councilor Rebeka Panyang Megu, Councilors Okeng Tayeng, Ponung Radeng Saring and Yalop Nyigang Yomso.

While submitting a memorandum of en-bloc merger to the President, APCC Working Committee, Bosiram Siram during the merger ceremony held at Uma Ganga Ecological Resort at Rayang village near Ruksin, Tamat Saroh, Tapyam Pada and others from merging NCP said that, they wanted to join with a major national party of the country in order to fight against the ruling BJP candidates.

“We from NCP (Ajit Pawar) camp of 37th Pasighat West A/C has unanimously decided to join INC (I) under the leadership of its party candidate Tapyam Pada along with all the block and village level office bearers and voters which we believe and hope that our joining in the INC under your dynamic leadership (to Bosiram Siram) will strengthen INC in the coming days in the 37th Pasighat A/C”, said Tamat Saroh while reading out the merger memorandum. The merging NCP leaders have appealed the INC to let the same office bearers of NCP to hold the same posts of NCP in the INC even after its merger.

Meanwhile, welcoming the NCP leaders and voters of Pasighat West into INC, former Education Minister and APCC state working President, Bosiram Siram termed the en-bloc merger a good and healthy sign for the congress for not only in Pasighat West, but also in whole of Arunachal Pradesh. “Our grand old party of INC will come back in power soon if people of the constituency and the state join INC, as INC is the only alternative to ruling BJP.

“Under the able and dynamic leadership of AICC President, Mallikarjun Kharge and INC PM candidate, Rahul Gandhi along with APCC President, Nabam Tuki, Congress will do good in coming days and shall return to power, as ruling BJP is now gradually disliked by the people”, said Bosiram Siram.

District Congress Committee President, Alen Perme, former NCP candidate from 37th Pasighat West, Tapyam Pada and senior congress leader Allen Perme also spoke on the occasion and appealed to the voters of Pasighat West to join the INC.

It is important to mention here INC had not field any candidate from 37th Pasighat West in the last assembly election, however INC’s MP candidate, Bosiram had received higher margin of votes against BJP’s MP Tapir Gao in the 37th Pasighat West Assembly Constituency.

Out of about 13,527 total votes under 37th Pasighat West, the then NCP’s candidate Tapyam Pada had got 5178 votes against BJP’s winning candidate Ninong Ering who had received 8049 votes and Arunachal Democratic Alliance candidate Kalen Taying getting 153 and Independent candidate Taka Muang getting 91 votes and 56 votes going to NOTA.

With the en-bloc merger of NCP leaders and voters to the INC at 37th Pasighat West today, the political battle has begun for the Panchayat election which is due in the state in December next.

This new shift of party in the political landscape is likely to energize the party leaders and workers among the INC party high command, as congress is all set to take advantage of the political weaknesses of the BJP, especially in connection with the present turmoil over Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act-1978 (APFRA-1978) to which during the merger ceremony Siram had quoted as unnecessary and dividing the people on religious lines against the freedom of religion guaranteed in the constitution.