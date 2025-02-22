Arunachal: Second Arunachal Pradesh University Festival 2025 held at APU

PASIGHAT– The inaugural ceremony of the second Arunachal Pradesh University Festival (2nd APUFEST-2025) was conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh University Students’ Union (APUSU) on February 22, 2025.

The Minister of Education, Pasang Dorjee Sona, attended as the Chief Guest, while Mutchu Mithi, Advisor to Home and Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, served as the Guest of Honour.

Mr. Kabang Tamut, President of APUSU, delivered the welcome address and submitted a memorandum emphasizing the necessity for a Students’ Utility Centre. This proposed facility would serve as a multipurpose space for student activities, including cultural programs, academic workshops, and counseling services.

The memorandum highlighted the need for essential facilities such as an indoor sports hall, health sub-centre, construction of an APUSU office, and establishment of a post office. Additionally, the memorandum underscored the requirement for two diesel power generators and a dedicated water supply for the University.

The Chief Guest, Pasang Dorjee Sona, in his address, emphasized that the Government is dedicated to enhancing the educational standards in the state and is actively working towards this goal. As an illustration, he shared their initiative to render public libraries more accessible and engaging by implementing various facilities designed to encourage students to utilize library resources.

Pasang Dorjee Sona affirmed that the Government is committed to providing the necessary infrastructure for the optimal functioning of Arunachal Pradesh University.

The Guest of Honour, Mutchu Mithi, commended the development and growth of Arunachal Pradesh University since its inception in 2023 and affirmed that the education department of the state would achieve comparable progress. He also urged the assembly to support the educational institutions and their advancements in the state, emphasizing that this is fundamental to societal progress.

The Special Guest, MLA Tapi Darang, addressed various issues faced by the city that require attention with the city’s status as a smart city. He also emphasized the need for an additional Government college in Pasighat.

Tapi Darang expressed gratitude to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for providing funds for the well-being of educational institutions in Pasighat City and for working on providing infrastructural facilities to the educational institutes in Pasighat.

The Vice-Chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University, Prof. Tomo Riba, emphasized the importance of implementing proper education and co-curricular activities in all schools, colleges, and universities, while stressing the need for a holistic approach towards education and the overall development of students.

The Registrar of Arunachal Pradesh University, Narmi Darang, in his report on University activities, stated that the University is constructing Girls and Boys hostels with the capacity to accommodate 100 beds in each hostel.

He further highlighted the ongoing process of constructing quarters for the Honourable Vice-Chancellor, the Registrar, the Controller of Examinations, and teaching and non-teaching staff. Regarding the development of the academic section, he mentioned that the university has received approval to establish four additional departments, namely: Computer Science, Hindi, Mathematics, and English.

The address by the Chief Guest was followed by the illumination of the APUFEST Torch, after which the Chief Guest formally declared APUFEST-2025 open.

The event concluded with an expression of gratitude delivered by the General Secretary of APUSU, Mr. Anup Muang, followed by the national anthem, which marked the conclusion of the Inaugural ceremony.

The students of APU presented a Mega-Dance performance for the attendees at the inauguration of APUFEST-2025.