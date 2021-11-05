VIRAL

VIRAL VIDEO: Girl Kisses Her Pet Snake, netizens can’t calm

The video was uploaded on Instagram by the user ‘royal_pythons_’ with the caption: “Love my snake!”.

November 5, 2021
0 1 minute read
VIRAL VIDEO: Girl Kisses Her Pet Snake, netizens can't calm
ADVERTISEMENT

VIRAL VIDEO: A video is going viral on social media where a girl could be seen cuddling and kissing her pet snake. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the user ‘royal_pythons_’  with the caption: “Love my snake!”.

In the viral video, a girl could be seen chilling on a couch with her pet snake lying on her. When the snake’s tiny head was near the girl’s mouth, she kissed its chin and its mouth opened in surprise. The girl imitated her snake’s shocked face.

Watch This Also: WATCH  viral video  of  2-year-old handles huge python, sparks online debate

She then laughs and tells her snake, “I love you,” and kisses it again. This is when the snake relaxed and closed its mouth. After that in the video, it can be seen that the reptile rests its head on the girl’s cheek and moved as if saying it loves her too. The girl then reacts to her pet’s adorable gesture saying, “Awww.”

Related Articles

WATCH THIS VIRAL VIDEO 

Social media users are commenting on this adorable video with heart signs and shocked face emojis. However, some even showed their shock as to how anyone could kiss something as creepy as a snake.

Watch  This Also:  VIRAL VIDEO: Snake takes a ride on windscreen of a car

People online loved this small encounter between the girl and the snake. They gave all sorts of heart reactions. On the other hand some couldn’t understand how anyone could kiss someone as creepy as a snake.

Not just that, the video has already garnered over 9,500 likes. The bond between an animal with its human is absolutely adorable. It really doesn’t matter what sort of animal it is. What do you think?

Tags
November 5, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

1 Dead, 20 Injured After Speeding Car Rams Devotees In Chhattisgarh

1 Dead, 20 Injured After Speeding Car Rams Devotees In Chhattisgarh

October 15, 2021
WATCH viral video  of 2-year-old handles huge python, sparks online debate

WATCH viral video  of 2-year-old handles huge python, sparks online debate

October 9, 2021
Actor Ranveer Sing shared Arunachal Pradesh Kid's Video 'Apna Time Aayega' 

Actor Ranveer Sing shared Arunachal Pradesh Kid’s Video ‘Apna Time Aayega’ 

October 7, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO of Arunachal Little Boy raps Gully Boy song Apna Time Aayega

VIRAL VIDEO of Arunachal Little Boy raps Gully Boy song Apna Time Aayega

October 6, 2021

VIRAL VIDEO: Snake takes a ride on windscreen of a car

October 5, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO: Bride and Groom use JCB to arrive at their wedding

VIRAL VIDEO: Bride and Groom use JCB to arrive at their wedding

October 4, 2021
Watch Viral Video: Air India Plane Gets Stuck Under Foot Over Bridge in Delhi

Watch Viral Video: Air India Plane Gets Stuck Under Foot Over Bridge in Delhi

October 3, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO LIVE CAPTURED: 8-storey building collapses in Shimla

VIRAL VIDEO LIVE CAPTURED: 8-storey building collapses in Shimla

October 1, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO- Kiren Rijiju's dance video went viral

VIRAL VIDEO- Kiren Rijiju’s dance video went viral

September 30, 2021
VIRAL STORY: Assam Kids Lose Baby Teeth, Want PM Modi, CM Sarma to 'Take Action'

VIRAL STORY: Assam Kids Lose Baby Teeth, Want PM Modi, CM Sarma to ‘Take Action’

September 29, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!