Arunachal: Governor, CM review preparation for APPSC combined competitive examinations

Itanagar- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu co-chaired a meeting with the members of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and senior officers of State Government at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 7th July 2020. They reviewed the ongoing preparation for the forthcoming APPSC combined competitive examinations.

The Governor said that the Public Service Commission is a critical institution, which instils the sense of transparency and fair-play amongst the aspiring youth for the State Civil, Police and other Services competitive examinations. APPSC is the only institute which provides officers for good administration and governance and assists the political leadership in ensuring the welfare and wellbeing of the people, he said.

The Governor emphasised that there must be an Annual Calendar for APPSC examination on the line of Union Public Service Commission for its firm implementation in letter and spirit. The Annual Calendar of APPSC will immensely benefit the examinees, the APPSC management as also the State Government.

The Governor said that crystallization of the way forward for the Public Service Commission is the need of the hour. Its rules and procedures for conducting examinations must be impeccable and leave no scope for complaints and litigations.

The Governor advised that there must be an integrated team effort of the Public Service Commission, State Government, Civil Administration and Police in the conduct of APPSC combined competitive examinations. He directed the stakeholders to work in unison and perform in order to raise the reputation of the State in good governance and administration.

Sharing his observation, the Chief Minister said that the officers selected by the Commission are the medium through which policies and programmes of the Government are implemented. The improved efficiency of the Public Service Commission will greatly help in more effective delivery of governance to the last mile. He reposed his hope that timely conduct of APPSC examinations will improve the work culture and work efficiency of the State Government.

The Chief Minister assured all assistance from the State Government to Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for its optimum performance. He said that the State Government is addressing the issues raised by the Commission, including new office building and appointment of a law officer.

APPSC Chairman Nipo Nabam and Secretary A.R Talwade, IAS gave a PowerPoint presentation about the tasks, challenges and the initiatives of APPSC for the conduct of the combined competitive examination and viva voce.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Director General of Police R.P. Upadhyaya, Vice Chancellor of RGU, Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Commissioner Home Kaling Tayeng, Commissioner to Governor Ravindra Singh Yadav, IPS, and members of APPSC C.P. Mansai, Tsering Naksang, Gamli Padu, IAS (Retd.) Major General Ganesh Singh Bisht, VSM (Retd.) shared their observations and suggestions.