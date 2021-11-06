10 patients dead after massive fire breaks out at civil hospital in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar

ADVERTISEMENT

AHMEDNAGR- Ten patients have died after a massive fire broke out in the ICU (intensive care unit) of the Civil Hospital in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar at around 11 am today. The fire was in the hospital’s COVID-19 ward, in which 17 patients had been admitted.

The remaining patients have been shifted to a Covid ward in another hospital, District Collector Dr Rajendra Bhosle told reporters, adding that a ‘fire audit’ of the structure had been conducted.

The cause of the blaze, which has now been extinguished, is as yet unknown, but preliminary investigations by the fire department suggest it started due to an electrical short circuit, Dr Bhosle said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered a probe into the tragedy, and announced ₹ 5 lakh compensation for the families of those who died.