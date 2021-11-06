Arunachal: All Bogong Students’ Union conducts social service

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT- A mass social service was conducted at the alternative bypass bridge point over Sibo Korong (river) popularly called English bridge today morning by the student communities of All Bogong Students Union (ABSU) led by General Secretary, Siang Moyong and supported by Ojing Doruk.

The mass social service was necessitated due to poor and dilapidated road condition at the alternative bypass road which connects villages like Balek, Rasam, Tigra, Gune, Mongku, Kelek, Roing, Sibo etc with Pasighat township, informed Ojing Doruk, a student leader.

With the report of ongoing permanent concrete bridge construction replacing the old English bridge over Sibo Korong/River to take around another more year, the villagers and students of the surrounding villages were facing problems using the alternative bypass bridge point.

Hence, the team ABSU volunteered today to repair and do maintenance of the road for the convenience of the general public of the surrounding villages.

The team ABSU has also appealed to the concerned authority of PWD to look into the proper maintenance and upkeep of the alternative road by filling and leveling the potholes to avoid possible cases of accidents especially during the rainy season.

As per sources, every user village of this bypass road contributed financially including Yapgo and Boying villages. A known contractor, Rembo Darang also contributed a sum of Rs. 7000 for the road maintenance.