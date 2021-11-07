Arunachal: Kaling Moyong inaugurates Riverfront point at Raneghat

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT- A riverfront point at Raneghat bridge near Pasighat township was inaugurated by Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong this evening in the presence of Dr. Kinny Singh, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang District, Sumit Kr. Jha, Supt. of Police, East Siang, Tatdo Borang, ADC (HQ), Er. P.K. Thungon, EE, UD, Okiam Moyong Borang, Chief Councilor, PMC, Leena Perme, DTO, Augusti Jamoh, DACO, Asar Padun, 38th BJP Mandal President, Mirem Komut, GS and others.

Speaking to the gathering in a formal ceremony after the inauguration of the riverfront point, Kaling Moyong said that the fountain with colourful alphabetical lightings of ‘I Love Pasighat’ will attract more tourists in addition to the existing photography point at the same location.

However, Moyong urged the people of Pasighat to be more hospitable and kind to the tourists visiting Pasighat and the tourist destinations like Raneghat riverfront point, Komlighat etc. He hoped that the fountain with colourful lighting of I love Pasighat will become a new attraction for the tourists, especially in the evening time.

Dr. Kinny Singh, who has been pushing for innovative ideas like creation of tourist destinations of this style said that the tourists will get more of attraction in the riverfront point where a new civil cafeteria, open theatre and other facilities are coming up and area near to completion.

Leena Perme, District Tourism Officer informed that the new tourist attractions and facilities are being developed and funded by the department of tourism. I Love Pasighat and Bird Wing painted on Raneghat bridge was already popular among the local and domestic tourists from Assam and nearby states.

The earlier photography points are now being upgraded to the present dream project under Chief Minister’s Innovation and Challenge Fund.