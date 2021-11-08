Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor reviews progress of Greenfield Hollongi Airport

He reviewed the progress of the runway, air traffic control system, departure and arrival lounges, security, power and water supplies etc.

November 8, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor reviews progress of Greenfield Hollongi Airport
ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR-   The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) reviewed at site the progress of the Greenfield Hollongi Airport at Hollongi, 28 km from State Capital, Itanagar on 8th November 2021.

The Governor took input on the critical areas which need to be completed within a timeframe to ensure that the first aircraft lands at the Greenfield airport on 15th August 2022. He reviewed the progress of the runway, air traffic control system, departure and arrival lounges, security, power and water supplies etc. with concerned officials in the meeting.

The Governor also discussed about the intermediate arrangements for various buildings which may take longer time.

The Governor said that there is a maximum of five months of rain free period available for progressing the work and it should be utilized to the optimum. He called upon the people responsible with the airport construction, particularly the representatives of the Airport Authority of India to work in mission mode and in tandem involving all concerned departments.

Related Articles

The Governor emphasised that quality of work must be according to the specifications and more importantly it should ensure that the work loss due to COVID-19 pandemic must be made up. He also suggested for monthly progress chart of every activity or work for the clearance of bottlenecks. He asked the State Police Department for starting the selection and training policemen in advance for security duties at the airport.

Swapnil M. Naik, Secretary Civil Aviation and Deputy General Manager, Airport Authority of India Suresh M updated the Governor about development. They also shared the challenges, including collection building materials in the construction.

Earlier, the Governor visited the under construction runway and interacted with workers and supervisors.

Tags
November 8, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: NSS cleans Pasighat township under Clean India Campaign

Arunachal: NSS cleans Pasighat township under Clean India Campaign

November 1, 2021
Arunachal: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein calls on the Governor

November 1, 2021
Arunachal: National Unity Day commemorated across the state

Arunachal: National Unity Day commemorated across the state

October 31, 2021
Arunachal: Governor extends greetings on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Arunachal: Governor extends greetings on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

October 30, 2021
Arunachal: APPA shares board exam prep tips with students

Arunachal: APPA shares board exam prep tips with students

October 30, 2021
Arunachal: Legal Awareness and Outreach Program held at Saint Claret College, Ziro

Arunachal: Legal Awareness and Outreach Program held at Saint Claret College, Ziro

October 30, 2021
Arunachal: Teachers, Students of DK Govt. Hr. Sec. School Ziro conducted social service

Arunachal: Teachers, Students of DK Govt. Hr. Sec. School Ziro conducted social service

October 30, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO: Regimental song of Arunachal Scouts performed by Jawans during CM Visit at Chuna border outpost

VIRAL VIDEO: Regimental song of Arunachal Scouts performed by Jawans during CM Visit at Chuna border outpost

October 30, 2021
Arunachal: Miscreants burnt down a Buddhist Gonpa in Tuting

Arunachal: Miscreants burnt down a Buddhist Gonpa in Tuting

October 29, 2021
Arunachal: John Barla inaugurates RCC school building of Govt Secondary School, Piyong

Arunachal: John Barla inaugurates RCC school building of Govt Secondary School, Piyong

October 29, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!