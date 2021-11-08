Arunachal: Governor reviews progress of Greenfield Hollongi Airport

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) reviewed at site the progress of the Greenfield Hollongi Airport at Hollongi, 28 km from State Capital, Itanagar on 8th November 2021.

The Governor took input on the critical areas which need to be completed within a timeframe to ensure that the first aircraft lands at the Greenfield airport on 15th August 2022. He reviewed the progress of the runway, air traffic control system, departure and arrival lounges, security, power and water supplies etc. with concerned officials in the meeting.

The Governor also discussed about the intermediate arrangements for various buildings which may take longer time.

The Governor said that there is a maximum of five months of rain free period available for progressing the work and it should be utilized to the optimum. He called upon the people responsible with the airport construction, particularly the representatives of the Airport Authority of India to work in mission mode and in tandem involving all concerned departments.

The Governor emphasised that quality of work must be according to the specifications and more importantly it should ensure that the work loss due to COVID-19 pandemic must be made up. He also suggested for monthly progress chart of every activity or work for the clearance of bottlenecks. He asked the State Police Department for starting the selection and training policemen in advance for security duties at the airport.

Swapnil M. Naik, Secretary Civil Aviation and Deputy General Manager, Airport Authority of India Suresh M updated the Governor about development. They also shared the challenges, including collection building materials in the construction.

Earlier, the Governor visited the under construction runway and interacted with workers and supervisors.