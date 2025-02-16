Arunachal: DC, SP Urge Itanagar Residents to Embrace Cleanliness in IMC & YMCR Mega Clean Drive

ITANAGAR- A mega social service and river cleaning program was conducted here today at Gandhi Market area, Police Station premises, and Legi complex.

The initiative, organized by Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Ward No-10 and the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR), in collaboration with the Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, Itanagar Smart City and the NSS unit of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), saw over 150 volunteers, including local residents, police personnel, firefighters, and women police, come together to clean-up the locality.

The primary focus of the clean-up drive was the Yagamso river at the Legi stretch, which had become heavily choked with municipal solid waste. Volunteers thoroughly cleaned the designated areas, removing accumulated garbage and debris.

Following the cleaning drive, an awareness program was held, where Capital Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom praised Corporator Yukar Yaro for her consistent efforts in maintaining the cleanliness of Ward No-10.

“A clean environment is the foundation of a healthy society,” stated Potom. “We must strive for a capital that is not only clean but also drug-free. The administration will take strict action against drug abuse and littering, and we urge everyone to cooperate in making Itanagar a crime-free and environmentally sustainable city.”

Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of sustainable cleanliness practices. “Cleanliness shouldn’t be a one-time event,” the SP remarked. “It needs to be ingrained in our daily lives. Only then can we achieve a lasting solution to the city’s cleanliness challenges. We must move beyond symbolic gestures and embrace a culture of responsible waste disposal.”

IMC Commissioner Kego Jilen provided a detailed overview of the IMC’s role in waste management and outlined the penalties for littering in public places, citing relevant sections of law. “The IMC is committed to keeping Itanagar clean,” Jilen asserted. “Our garbage trucks make rounds twice a day, and we appeal to all residents to utilize this service responsibly. The IMC cannot achieve its mission alone; public cooperation is essential. Garbage in our rivers and surroundings not only makes the city unsightly but also poses serious health risks.”

Ward No-10 Corporator Yukar Yaro expressed her gratitude for the community’s participation and called for increased support from the District Administration. “My goal is to make Ward No-10 the cleanest in Itanagar,” Yaro declared. “I am committed to this cause and seek the cooperation of all departments and residents under my ward. I commend the YMCR for their dedication to promoting environmental awareness.”

Koj Tade Gombo, OC Fire Station, addressed the gathering, highlighting the issue of fire accidents and outlining the fire department’s preparedness measures.

YMCR Vice Chairman Keyom Doni expressed concern over the large amount of household municipal waste collected during the clean-up drive. “While YMCR can raise awareness and organize clean-ups,” Doni explained, “the ultimate responsibility lies with each individual to combat pollution. We must unite to protect our environment.”

RGU NSS students who participated in the clean-up drive were presented with certificates of participation.