Arunachal: Governor interacts with Gaon Burahs, Public leaders in Walong

WALONG- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.),who was on a daylong visit to Anjaw District, interacted with Gaon Burahs, Panchayat leaders and officials at Walong on 4th November 2021.

The Governor called for cooperation of the people in implementation of the Central government and State government developmental schemes and projects. He advised the village functionaries and officials to ensure transparency, accountability, probity, promptness, equal dispensation, audit and mid course correction as and when required in the developmental process in order to develop their village, district and the State.

The Governor asked the people to promote education. He said that with better education and knowledge the capability and competence of our youth to be an entrepreneur and to take up ‘Start Up’ schemes will be enhanced.

The Governor asked the elders and leaders to motivate the youth to explore innovative ways for livelihood opportunities in agriculture, horticulture, piggery, poultry, loin loom and traditional textiles and handicrafts, apiculture and fisheries etc., which have great scope in the area.

Responding to a memorandum regarding telecommunication, the Governor said that our is a Welfare Government and the State Government has taken up all issues concerning the people. He informed that the State Government has already taken up the issue with the Central Government and got approved and sanctioned for installation of 980 communication towers for 4G services in Arunachal Pradesh.

As a token of love and gratitude, the Governor presented basic essential items to the Gaon Burahs and Panchayat leaders on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner, Anjaw Talo Jerrang, APCS and Superintendent of Police Ms Neha Yadav, were present on the occasion.