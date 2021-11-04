Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor interacts with Gaon Burahs, Public leaders in Walong

The Governor called for cooperation of the people in implementation of the Central government and State government developmental schemes and projects

November 4, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor interacts with Gaon Burahs, Public leaders in Walong
ADVERTISEMENT

WALONG-   The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.),who was on a daylong visit to Anjaw District, interacted with  Gaon Burahs, Panchayat leaders and officials at Walong on 4th November 2021.

The Governor called for cooperation of the people in implementation of the Central government and State government developmental schemes and projects. He advised the village functionaries and officials to ensure transparency, accountability, probity, promptness, equal dispensation, audit and mid course correction as and when required in the developmental process in order to develop their village, district and the State.

The Governor asked the people to promote education. He said that with better education and knowledge the capability and competence of our youth to be an entrepreneur and to take up ‘Start Up’ schemes will be enhanced.

The Governor asked the elders and leaders to motivate the youth to explore innovative ways for livelihood opportunities in agriculture, horticulture, piggery, poultry, loin loom and traditional textiles and handicrafts, apiculture and fisheries etc., which have great scope in the area.

Related Articles

Responding to a memorandum regarding telecommunication, the Governor said that our is a Welfare Government and the State Government has taken up all issues concerning the people. He informed that the State Government has already taken up the issue with the Central Government and got approved and sanctioned for installation of 980 communication towers for 4G services in Arunachal Pradesh.

As a token of love and gratitude, the Governor presented basic essential items to the Gaon Burahs and Panchayat leaders on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner, Anjaw Talo Jerrang, APCS and Superintendent of Police Ms Neha Yadav,  were present on the occasion.

Tags
November 4, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Teachers, Students of DK Govt. Hr. Sec. School Ziro conducted social service

Arunachal: Teachers, Students of DK Govt. Hr. Sec. School Ziro conducted social service

October 30, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO: Regimental song of Arunachal Scouts performed by Jawans during CM Visit at Chuna border outpost

VIRAL VIDEO: Regimental song of Arunachal Scouts performed by Jawans during CM Visit at Chuna border outpost

October 30, 2021
Arunachal: Miscreants burnt down a Buddhist Gonpa in Tuting

Arunachal: Miscreants burnt down a Buddhist Gonpa in Tuting

October 29, 2021
Arunachal: John Barla inaugurates RCC school building of Govt Secondary School, Piyong

Arunachal: John Barla inaugurates RCC school building of Govt Secondary School, Piyong

October 29, 2021
Arunachal: Epidemiology Training program for frontline public health professionals held

Arunachal: Epidemiology Training program for frontline public health professionals held

October 29, 2021
Arunachal: SCCZ conducts Workshop on Classroom Counselling

Arunachal: SCCZ conducts Workshop on Classroom Counselling

October 29, 2021
Arunachal: Outreach programme to Ex-Servicemen and veer naaris held in Tawang

Arunachal: Outreach programme to Ex-Servicemen and veer naaris held in Tawang

October 29, 2021
Arunachal: fishes are dying in Kameng river, Admin issued advisory

Arunachal: fishes are dying in Kameng river, Admin issued advisory

October 29, 2021
Arunachal: NDRF conducts Mock Exercise on Earthquake in Tawang Monastery

Arunachal: NDRF conducts Mock Exercise on Earthquake in Tawang Monastery

October 29, 2021
Arunachal: good education makes good human beings- Taba Tedir

Arunachal: good education makes good human beings- Taba Tedir

October 29, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!