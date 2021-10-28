VIRAL

Highfly: A Unique Restaurant Made Out of Aircraft in Vadodara

The high-fly aircraft restaurant is the ninth aircraft restaurant of the world and the fourth aircraft restaurant of India.

October 28, 2021
Highfly: A Unique Restaurant Made Out of Aircraft in Vadodara
VADODARA-   This Aircraft is not flying, or not parked in a airport. This is an aircraft-themed restaurant opened its doors for the public in Gujarat’s Vadodara City on Oct 25, 2021. The high-fly aircraft restaurant is the ninth aircraft restaurant of the world and the fourth aircraft restaurant of India.

A scrap aircraft named Airbus 320 was bought at a cost of Rs 1.40 crores from a company of Bangalore. Each part of the aircraft was brought to Vadodara and it was developed as a restaurant. Its current price is around Rs 2 crores. It has a capacity of 102 people.

Highfly: A Unique Restaurant Made Out of Aircraft in Vadodara

The visitors will get an experience of being in a real aircraft in this restaurant. The staff, resembling airhostesses is arranged in the restaurant. The announcements, take-off and vibrations similar to the real aircraft are also arranged in this restaurant. In this aircraft restaurant, Punjabi, Chinese, Continental, Italian, Mexican and Thai food will be available.

Customers looking for new and fun restaurant experiences can now enjoy eating onboard a flight while not actually flying. Sensors have been installed inside the aircraft just like a flight to call the waiter here. The staff dresses in cabin crew uniform while working here.

Highfly: A Unique Restaurant Made Out of Aircraft in Vadodara

Not only that, Just like the way one boards the flight at the airport, all the people entering this restaurant are given a boarding pass like a flight ticket.

A customer said, “On our way to Surat, we saw a plane like a restaurant here. I came here with my family and felt happy to see such a place. It felt like we are actually sitting on a flight.”

October 28, 2021
