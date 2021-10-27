Tawang: Tsering Tashi attended inauguration and consecration ceremony of Chenrezig Gompa

ADVERTISEMENT

KYIDPHEL- MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi attended the inauguration and consecration ceremony of Chenrezig Gompa at Wodkhyer village under Kyidphel(Kitpi) Circle of Tawang district.

The inauguration Ceremony was followed by prayers offered for the benefit of all sentient bein gs and peace and tranquility of the region.

Dr. Rikya Lhavoe Rinpoche in his sermon during the ceremony, highlighted on the principles of Buddhism and urged upon everyone to imbibe compassion.

Chenrezig is also known as the Avalokiteshvara in sanskrit, a Bodhisattva who embodies the compassion of all Buddhas.

The Gonpa adorned with beautiful paintings, frescos and portraits is a sight to behold and offers a peaceful ambience for the Buddhist practitioners.

The day saw colorful folk music and dance presentation by the villagers of Wodkhyer and was also attended by DC Tawang and ZPM, 4-Kyidphel.