Arunachal

Tawang: Tsering Tashi attended inauguration and consecration ceremony of Chenrezig Gompa

The inauguration Ceremony was followed by prayers offered for the benefit of all sentient bein gs and peace and tranquility of the region.

October 27, 2021
0 1 minute read
Tawang: Tsering Tashi attended inauguration and consecration ceremony of Chenrezig Gompa
ADVERTISEMENT

KYIDPHEL- MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi attended the inauguration and consecration ceremony of Chenrezig Gompa at Wodkhyer village under Kyidphel(Kitpi) Circle of Tawang district.

The inauguration Ceremony was followed by prayers offered for the benefit of all sentient bein gs and  peace and tranquility of the region.

Dr. Rikya Lhavoe Rinpoche in his sermon during the  ceremony,  highlighted on the principles of Buddhism and urged upon everyone to imbibe compassion.

Chenrezig is also known as the Avalokiteshvara in sanskrit, a Bodhisattva who embodies the compassion of all  Buddhas.

The Gonpa adorned  with beautiful paintings, frescos and portraits is a sight to behold and offers a peaceful ambience for the Buddhist practitioners.

The day saw  colorful folk music and dance presentation by the villagers of Wodkhyer and was also attended by DC Tawang and ZPM, 4-Kyidphel.

Tags
October 27, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Governor interacts with APCS Probationers

Arunachal: Governor interacts with APCS Probationers

October 22, 2021
Arunachal celebrates 100-crores COVID vaccine milestone

Arunachal celebrates 100-crores COVID vaccine milestone

October 22, 2021
Arunachal: Senior NPP leader Gicho Kabak passes away at 57

Arunachal: Senior NPP leader Gicho Kabak passes away at 57

October 22, 2021
Arunachal Pradesh: Wreath Lying Ceremony of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat Who Was Martyred in 1962 Sino-India war

Arunachal Pradesh: Wreath Lying Ceremony of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat Who Was Martyred in 1962 Sino-India war

October 21, 2021
ABSU with Pasighat Forest Division plants 300 saplings marking Wildlife Week

ABSU with Pasighat Forest Division plants 300 saplings marking Wildlife Week

October 21, 2021
Arunachal: Police Commemoration Day observed

Arunachal: Police Commemoration Day observed

October 21, 2021
Arunachal Pradesh: Bofors Gun Deployed Along LAC in Tawang

Arunachal Pradesh: Bofors Gun Deployed Along LAC in Tawang

October 21, 2021
Arunachal is a goldmine for adventure tourism: Anshu Jamsenpa

Arunachal is a goldmine for adventure tourism: Anshu Jamsenpa

October 20, 2021
Itanagar: SCERT signs MoU with Azim Premji University, Bengaluru

Itanagar: SCERT signs MoU with Azim Premji University, Bengaluru

October 19, 2021
Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits Diyun, inaugurates several projects

Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits Diyun, inaugurates several projects

October 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!