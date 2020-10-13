Itanagar Capital SP Tumme Amo hands over charge to Jimmy Chiram

Itanagar- Capital SP Tumme Amo who has been posted as new commandant of 2nd BN Aalo, West Siang today handed over the charge to the new SP Jimmy Chiram.

Amo thanks all for providing love, support and cooperation urge to continue the same to the new incumbent.

” The new capital SP is a very capable young officer and will be an asset for the capital complex. Everyone should extend full support to him,” said Amo.

Amo further appeal section of society to extend continuous support to capital police in maintaining law and order.

Watch Video

He also thanks everyone including staffs of all police station, media, officers, students and youths leaders, members of various NGOs, Market communities and other those who has been helping the capital police, capital administration in maintaining traffic menace and other minor and major issue so that the capital city remain a crime free place.