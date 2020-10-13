Itanagar: Arunachal Police signs MoU with SBI for employees salary account

Itanagar- The state Bank of India (SBI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Arunachal Pradesh Police for opening of Salary Package Account of over 15000 employees of Arunachal Pradesh Police.

The memorandum was signed by DIGP headquarter Madhur Verma and SBI’s DGM, Kamlesh Kumar Singh of Administrative office Dibrugarh, Assam at DGP s chamber at PHQ ltanagar in presence of DGP RP Upadhyaya. IGP Chukhu Apa, Uper Bitin and other senior officers from PHQ and SBI Itanagar region etc.

Talking to press, DGP said that as per the MoU the SBI will open or convert existing accounts in SBI of the permanent employees of Arunachal Pradesh Police Salary Package (PSP) Accounts in the branches of SBI spread all across Arunachal Pradesh.

These accounts will be divided in four categories depending upon net monthly salary viz. Silver for upto Rs 25000/- per month. Gold for net salary from Rs 25001/- to Rs 50000/- per month . Diamond for net monthly salaries from Rs50001 /- to Rs 100000/- per month and Platinum for net monthly salary of Rs 100001/- and above.

More than 15000 employees of Arunachal Pradesh police including APPBn will get additional benefit from the Bank for which the MOU has been signed today.

Such system is already existing in some state of country and today we had given our willingness. DGP Updhyaya said.

The bank is providing purchase protection of Rs 2 lakhs on all categories of debit cards and concession in keeping locker upto 25%. Personal loan and other facility. We are also in touch with the SBI in terms of providing housing load for the local employees. DGP added.

SBI DGM, Kamlesh Kumar Singh said that various additional benefits will be provided by the SBI to these SPS account holders which include no minimum balance charges. no annual maintenance charges on ATM cum Debit cards charges.

no charges on doing ATM transactions at SBI and other bank ATMs, all charges related to issue of Demand draft is waved off, there is provision of insurance and life insurance, complementary Personal Accident Insurance (Death) from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 20 lakhs across various categories. This facility will be available to active salary accounts even with zero balance and without any ATM and POS transaction. He said.

Death of police personnel during the terrorist attack also covered. Additional personal accident (death) cover on ATM Cards (subject to exact terms and condition of banks) of Rs. 2 Lakh for Gold and diamond debit card and Rs. 5 Lakh for platinum debit card. He said.

Complementary Air Accident Insurance (death) cover from Rs 5 to Rs 30 lakhs across various categories of SPS accounts provided air tickets has been purchased using SBI debit card or internet banking.

8 Various additional accounts like National Pension Scheme (NPS), Public Provident fund (PPF). Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme (SSS). SBI mutual fund account and SBI Credit card will also be provided. He added.

This MoU will fulfill the banking needs of Arunachal police personnel in hassle free manner. DGM further said.

Our motto is to serve the customer in better way and provide all necessary support and facilities available and provided by government from time to time. So far there are more than 60 branches across the state spreaded in all district fo state and fulfilling the needs of stat government and our valued customers and will always remain in service to the customers welfare and satisfaction. DGM further clarified on asked why SBI staffs work like a officer with the customers as allege by customers in many cases.