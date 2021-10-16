Viral Video: Man performs amazing basketball tricks involving an elephant

ADVERTISEMENT

We always reading and watching the stories of Man-Elephant conflict all over the world. But lots of stories of Man-Elephant friendship are there. A Viral Video of a man performs amazing basketball tricks with involving an elephant is went viral in social media in these days, which shows the man-elephant friendship.

The video, shared by an Instagrammer named Jonah, features TikTok’s popular elephant boy, Rene Casselly. Rene is popular for his breathtaking videos involving elephants.

In this video, an elephant steps on the plank where Rene stands. He immediately does a flip and flies over the elephant’s head to dunk the basketball perfectly.

The video has gone viral with over 3.5 lakh likes and hundreds of reactions. While some couldn’t believe their eyes, others expressed how amazing the trick was.

WATCH AMAZING VIDEO:

