Surgeon Captain Marak Pertin of Arunachal assumed command of Indian Naval Hospital Ship Kasturi

October 16, 2021
ITANAGAR-  ‘Surgeon Captain Marak Pertin assumed command of Indian Naval Hospital Ship Kasturi, Lonavla on October 11. He is the first doctor from Arunachal Pradesh to join the Indian Armed Forces, Government of India.

As per an official statement, Captain Pertin, who assumed command on October 11, has become the first Indian Navy Captain from Arunachal Pradesh and also to command an Indian Naval Hospital Ship.

“Surgeon Captain has done his MBBS from Government Medical College Kota, Rajasthan,” the release said.

He has done his schooling from Vivekananda Kendriya Vidyalaya and higher secondary from Donyi Polo Vidhya Bhawan, Arunachal Pradesh,” it noted.

Dr Marak Pertin had been promoted to the rank of Captain in the Indian Navy in July, 2020, making the entire people of Arunachal is extremely proud by achieving the rare feat on Indian Navy.

Dr Marak Pertin  is the son of Gargit Pertin and Betdol Pertin from Parbuk village (Bolik) in Lower Dibang Valley district .

October 16, 2021
