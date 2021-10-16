Arunachal: Man dies, 2 houses burnt in a fire incident in khogla village

ADVERTISEMENT

LONGDING- One man was burnt alive, and two house burnt when a major fire broke out in khogla village under wakka circle on Oct 15, 2021 at around 1am.

According to police sources, One of the owner of two houses . Mr. Khahnyai Gangsa was caught in a fire at his home, and died on the spot, as the intensity of the fire was very high. The locals, who couldn’t enter the house to rescue him, informed the police sources.

Two kutcha house were completely gutted down to ashes in this devastated fire accident. The house was belong to Gopang Gangsa and Khahnyai Gangsa . Documents, traditional ornaments, utensils, rice store, money in cash etc were completely burned.