 Arunachal:  MMA Fighter Omuk Aje hands over a baby Monkey to wildlife officials

PAIGHAT (By Maksam Tayeng )- Setting a good example for other fellow people of the state to love wildlife and save them, one of the renowned MMA Fighter cum Tae-Kwon-Do master from Pasighat, Omuk Aje handed over his tamed baby Monkey for 9 months to wildlife officials on Thursday.

Aje handed over the baby Monkey to Tasang Taga, DFO, D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary at the Wildlife Division office in the presence of Orin Perme, Dy. FR, i/c Range Officer, Anchalghat Wildlife Range and Dodo Perme, Forest Guard.

While handing over Aje said that he had found the baby Monkey from the Pongging bridge area near Siang-Yamne river confluence some nine months ago. “When I was requested by DFO, Wildlife to hand it over to the wildlife department to be released back to wild, I willingly agreed, as I too felt that releasing the baby Monkey named Binam Aje back to wild in their natural habitat would be the best love I could offer to him.

Taming them at home is kind of putting them in lock-up or jail, but in their natural habitat they will live freely”, said Omuk Aje who loves animals and appealed to fellow people to hand over their tamed wild animals back to the wildlife department to be released in the sanctuary for their safety.

Tasang Taga, Divisional Forest Officer, D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary appreciated the noble moves of Aje and said that, Aje’s kind gesture will inspire other people of the state to love and protect wild animals some of which are kept captive in their home by some people.

Taga said that the department has another male Monkey named Tom received from a person from Mariyang Town under Upper Siang district. Both Tom and Binam will be first kept at the Borguli wildlife range by staff inside the sanctuary and then they will be gradually moved inside the other group/gang of the Monkey of the sanctuary.

Taga also informed that two more Slow Loris rescued from various parts of the Pasighat township area in recent time will also be released in the sanctuary.