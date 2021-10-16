VIRAL

TN teacher beating students inside classroom, Video goes Viral, Teacher Booked Under SC/ST Act

The accused teacher was arrested after the video went viral and lodged in.

October 16, 2021
CHENNAI- A government school teacher brutally thrashed a Class 12  student with a sticks and also kicked him for alleged ‘low attendance’. The accused teacher was arrested after the video went viral and lodged in.

This shocking incident reported in Tamil Nadu’s Chidambaram town in Cuddalore district.  where a class 12 student was brutally beaten by his school teacher allegedly due to low attendance.

In the video that has been widely shared on social media, an angry Physics teacher of Chidambaram Nandanar Boys High school can be seen hitting a student with sticks and kicking him down for ‘failing to attend classes regularly.’

The boy, sitting helplessly on the floor, pleaded the teacher to stop, while the rest of the class watched in horror. The incident was later recorded by one of the students, based on which a complaint was registered.

