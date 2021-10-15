National

1 Dead, 20 Injured After Speeding Car Rams Devotees In Chhattisgarh

October 15, 2021
JASHPUR-    In a shocking incident, a speeding car on Friday rammed a religious procession in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur leading to the death of one. 20 others have been injured. reports said

The car – a maroon Mahindra Xylo – had a Madhya Pradesh number plate and sped away after the horrific accident, driving towards nearby Sukhrapara.

However, furious locals raced after the vehicle and found it abandoned and in flames by the side of the road. It was in the ditch with the driver-side door open, and rear windshields and windows broken.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has issued a statement, terming the incident heart-reding. “The culprits have been arrested. Action has been taken against police officers who appeared to be responsible. An inquiry has been ordered. Nobody will be spared,” the CM said. Both the arrested – Bablu Vishwakarma and Shishupal Sahu – are residents of Madhya Pradesh and was passing through Chhattisgarh, Jashpur SP office said.

According to the office of the district’s Superintendent of Police, two accused have been arrested and charged. Both are residents of Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district, and were passing through Chhattisgarh.

Earlier this month a convoy of vehicles, including one owned by Union Minister Ajay Mishra and allegedly driven by his son, Ashish, mowed down five people in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

October 15, 2021
