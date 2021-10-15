Arunachal

Arunachal: Sela Tunnel is in the final stages of construction- reports

“The tunnel would also cut down by at least an hour the travel time between the Army’s 4 Corps headquarters at Tezpur in Assam and Tawang.

October 15, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Sela Tunnel is in the final stages of construction- reports
ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG-  Sela Tunnel, which is in the final stages of construction, will be the longest bi-lane road tunnel in the world at an altitude above 13,000 feet upon completion. It is being excavated below 4,200 meters of Sela Pass and promises to provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. It will not only enhance connectivity in the northeast but also has a significant strategic role to play.

According to a PTI report, this tunnel is expected to cut down the distance to the China border through Tawang by 10 km.

“The tunnel would also cut down by at least an hour the travel time between the Army’s 4 Corps headquarters at Tezpur in Assam and Tawang.

Former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley in his 2018-19 budget, had announced the government’s plan to build a tunnel through Sela Pass located at an elevation of 13,700 ft, which will ensure faster movement of troops in Tawang.

On February 09, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had established the foundation stone of the Sela Tunnel.

According to a PIB report, the construction of the tunnel started on April 01, 2019, with the first blast taking place on October 31, 2019.

On Wednesday, media reports claimed that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will conduct virtually the final breakthrough blast of the Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. The constructed work is expected to be over by June 2022, the sources noted.

This important tunnel constructed using the latest New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM) is considerably below the snow line, which makes it accessible during all weather.

Tags
October 15, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Illegal Timbers with Equipments  seized in Namsang

Arunachal: Illegal Timbers with Equipments  seized in Namsang

October 10, 2021
Arunachal: 3 children died in Tirap after falling down into a roadside pit filled with water

Arunachal: 3 children died in Tirap after falling down into a roadside pit filled with water

October 10, 2021
Arunachal: State Govt signed MoUs with NGOs to run Ekalavya Model Residential Schools

Arunachal: State Govt signed MoUs with NGOs to run Ekalavya Model Residential Schools

October 9, 2021
VP of India and Arunachal Pradesh Governor speak at the special session of the State Legislative Assembly

VP of India and Arunachal Pradesh Governor speak at the special session of the State Legislative Assembly

October 9, 2021
Arunachal: WWSI Introduces Its Traditional Dress code

Arunachal: WWSI Introduces Its Traditional Dress code

October 8, 2021
Arunachal: DEWS organizes Nature Camp to celebrate 67th Wildlife Week

Arunachal: DEWS organizes Nature Camp to celebrate 67th Wildlife Week

October 8, 2021
Arunachal: Dipa remembers first flag hoisting of the National Tricolour

Arunachal: Dipa remembers first flag hoisting of the National Tricolour

October 8, 2021
Arunachal: State Govt is committed to work for the welfare of the student community - Chowna Mein

Arunachal: State Govt is committed to work for the welfare of the student community – Chowna Mein

October 8, 2021
Arunachal formally devolves powers to Panchayati Raj Institutions

Arunachal formally devolves powers to Panchayati Raj Institutions

October 8, 2021
Arunachal: PM Modi virtually dedicates 35 PSA Oxygen Plants in Dist Hospital Namsai

Arunachal: PM Modi virtually dedicates 35 PSA Oxygen Plants in Dist Hospital Namsai

October 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!