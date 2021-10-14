Assam: security forces apprehends  an NSCN (IM) cadre in Tinkopani reserve forest in Tinsukia  

ADVERTISEMENT

TINSUKIA- Security Forces of Red Shield Division under Spear Corps in a joint operation with Police apprehended an active NSCN (IM) cadre near Tinkopani Reserve Forest , Tinsukia district of Assam on 12 Oct 21.

Based on specific inputs, Security forces launched the operation & apprehended the NSCN (IM) cadre & recovered One 7.65mm pistol with three rounds, one safety fuse , one detonator & 250 gm explosive from the individual.

The cadre with recoveries have been handed over to Police.