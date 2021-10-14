North East

Assam: security forces apprehends  an NSCN (IM) cadre in Tinkopani reserve forest in Tinsukia  

October 14, 2021
0 Less than a minute
Assam: security forces apprehends  an NSCN (IM) cadre in Tinkopani reserve forest in Tinsukia  
Photo- PRO Defence
ADVERTISEMENT

TINSUKIA-   Security Forces of Red Shield Division under Spear Corps in a joint operation with Police apprehended an active NSCN (IM) cadre near Tinkopani Reserve Forest , Tinsukia district of Assam on 12 Oct 21.

Based on specific inputs, Security forces  launched the operation & apprehended the  NSCN (IM) cadre & recovered One 7.65mm pistol with three rounds, one safety fuse , one detonator & 250 gm  explosive from the individual.

The cadre with recoveries have been handed over to Police.

Tags
October 14, 2021
0 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Assam: Rhino calf rescued from flood-hit Kaziranga National Park

Assam: Rhino calf rescued from flood-hit Kaziranga National Park

August 31, 2021
BEWARE of Maruti Suzuki 40th Anniversary Celebration Scam

BEWARE of Maruti Suzuki 40th Anniversary Celebration Scam

August 28, 2021
Arunachal: NFR to resume daily express special train between Guwahati-Naharlagun

Arunachal: NFR to resume daily express special train between Guwahati-Naharlagun

August 25, 2021
Assam: Swarnim Vijay Mashaal Brought to War Memorial at Guwahati 

Assam: Swarnim Vijay Mashaal Brought to War Memorial at Guwahati 

August 23, 2021
Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers huge cache of Arms, Ammunition, foreign cigarettes and Heroin

Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers huge cache of Arms, Ammunition, foreign cigarettes and Heroin

August 20, 2021
Rijiju calls for status quo by NE states on interstate boundary issue

Rijiju calls for status quo by NE states on interstate boundary issue

August 19, 2021
Assam: Royal Global University Inks MoU with FINER to collaborate for Research, Innovation & Development

Assam: Royal Global University Inks MoU with FINER to collaborate for Research, Innovation & Development

August 17, 2021
Centre sanctions over Rs 1300 crore as COVID response package for Northeast states

Centre sanctions over Rs 1300 crore as COVID response package for Northeast states

August 17, 2021
Assam-Arunachal’s boundary dispute at 1200 places, Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam-Arunachal’s boundary dispute at 1200 places, Himanta Biswa Sarma

August 13, 2021
12 NDRF distributes dignity kit to women

12 NDRF distributes dignity kit to women

August 11, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!