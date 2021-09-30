VIRAL VIDEO- Kiren Rijiju’s dance video went viral

ADVERTISEMENT

VIRAL VIDEO- After singing now dancing video of Union minister Kiren Rijiju went viral in Social media. During his visit to the Kazalang village to monitor the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects, Kiren Rijiju danced to a traditional Arunachali song.

This is traditional merrymaking of Sajolang people whenever guests visit their village. The original folk songs and dances are the essence of every community in Arunachal Pradesh, said Kiren Rijiju in a tweet.

