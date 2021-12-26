VIRAL
Trending

Christmas: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Santa’ sand sculpture with 5,400 roses

"Hope this will set a new world record," Pattnaik wrote on Twitter.

December 26, 2021
0 1 minute read
Christmas: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Santa' sand sculpture with 5,400 roses
Story Highlights
  • Pattnaik reportedly took eight hours for carving and two days for preparation with the help of his Sudarsan sand art institute.

PURI-    On the occasion of Christmas, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Saturday (December 25, 2021) created a 50 feet long and 28 feet wide sand sculpture of Santa Claus on a beach in Puri (Odisha).

The Padma Shri awardee shared the pictures of the sand art and informed that he used about 5,400 red roses.

“Hope this will set a new world record,” Pattnaik wrote on Twitter.

Pattnaik reportedly took eight hours for carving and two days for preparation with the help of his Sudarsan sand art institute.

“We all know the third wave of COVID-19 has already started in most parts of the world, so we created this sculpture where Santa is spreading a message of following COVID-19 guidelines,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Also Read- Cave Woman who survives on roadkill

Sudarsan Pattnaik, notably, has been creating sand art for over 16 years now and many of his sand sculptures have also carved a place in the Limca Book of World records.

Also Read- Monkeys killed 250 dogs in a Gang war between them

He has also participated in more than 60 International sand art championships and festivals across the world and has won many awards for India.

Tags
December 26, 2021
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

VIRAL VIDEO: A MBBS doctor eating cow dung at a cow shelter

VIRAL VIDEO: A MBBS doctor eating cow dung at a cow shelter

November 17, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO- Delhi woman slaps cab driver, hurls abuses in middle of the road

VIRAL VIDEO- Delhi woman slaps cab driver, hurls abuses in middle of the road

November 17, 2021
Hollywood Actor Will Smith climbs to the top of Dubai's Burj Khalifa- Watch VIRAL VIDEO

Hollywood Actor Will Smith climbs to the top of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa- Watch VIRAL VIDEO

November 13, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO of a  girl hit a wonderful target with her feet,  post shared by Harsh Goenka, you too will be surprised after watching this viral video.

Viral video of a girl standing on her hands and hitting target by her feet, will surprise you

November 12, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman police inspector carries unconscious man on her shoulders amid Chennai rain

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman police inspector carries unconscious man on her shoulders amid Chennai rain

November 11, 2021
VIRAL NEWS: Couple gets stuck in waterfall during pre-wedding shoot

VIRAL NEWS: Couple gets stuck in waterfall during pre-wedding shoot

November 9, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO: Girl Kisses Her Pet Snake, netizens can't calm

VIRAL VIDEO: Girl Kisses Her Pet Snake, netizens can’t calm

November 5, 2021
Meri Biwi Ki Shaadi: Real Story of a Man Gets Wife Married to Her Lover Five Months After Own Wedding

Meri Biwi Ki Shaadi: Real Story of a Man Gets Wife Married to Her Lover Five Months After Own Wedding

October 31, 2021
Side effect of Fuel Price Hike: Bike converted for 9 people to ride at a time , video goes Viral

Side effect of Fuel Price Hike: Bike converted for 9 people to ride at a time, video goes Viral

October 31, 2021
VIRAL NEWS: School Principal Hangs Kid Upside Down From Building as Punishment

VIRAL NEWS: School Principal Hangs Kid Upside Down From Building as Punishment

October 30, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button