VIRAL VIDEO- Kiren Rijiju Sings ‘Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan’ For Young Civil Service Officers

VIRAL VIDEO- Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday broke into a song at an event for a group of young bureaucrats. Rijiju addressed a training programme for Arunachal Civil Service Officers at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie.

In a video that he shared on the social media platform, Mr Rijiju is heard singing a popular number from the 1981 Bollywood movie “Yaarana”. The video shows Mr Rijiju on the stage, singing the popular song – “Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan”.

