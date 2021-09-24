VIRAL VIDEO- Kiren Rijiju Sings ‘Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan’ For Young Civil Service Officers
VIRAL VIDEO- Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday broke into a song at an event for a group of young bureaucrats. Rijiju addressed a training programme for Arunachal Civil Service Officers at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie.
In a video that he shared on the social media platform, Mr Rijiju is heard singing a popular number from the 1981 Bollywood movie “Yaarana”. The video shows Mr Rijiju on the stage, singing the popular song – “Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan”.
WATCH VIDEO
Just to please the young and smart Arunachal Civil Service Officers after completing their 1st ever Customised Training Programme at the Premier Academy for IAS, Elite Officers – 'Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration' @LBSNAA_Official pic.twitter.com/INGQGfFsVs
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 23, 2021