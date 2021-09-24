Morale of Arunachal Pradesh police personnel has improved in recent years: Pema Khandu

ADVERTISEMENT

NAMSAI- “Don’t take yourselves as simple govt employees. But take it as a golden opportunity to serve your country and your countrymen,” said Chief Minister Pema Khandu today while interacting with in-training Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySP) of state cadre through video conferencing.

Today is the last day for the 16 DySP incumbents of Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (APPS), 2020 batch, undergoing training at the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gujrat.

Complimenting state’s Director General of Police (DGP) R P Upadhyay for entering into a MoU with RRU for providing training to state police officers, a first ever in the state’s police history, Khandu congratulated the young officers for being the first batch to get trained in the country’s premium policing institute.

“Got to give credit to technology. Siting in the eastern-most state of the country, I am speaking to you in the western-most state. I believe, you have been well trained, equipped and ready to use this modern technology in the field,” he said.

Advising the young officers, Khandu said policing does not mean only ‘lathi’ or strong-arm tactics. He said violent methods will not bring solutions to problems especially in a state as ethnically diverse as Arunachal Pradesh.

“You have to be pro-active and pro-people. Policing for most of the time is successful with an olive branch in hand. I see you all as new change in state’s law and order situation,” he said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed that morale of Arunachal Pradesh police personnel has improved in recent years. He credited the DGP for bringing in reforms in the police department like one-time promotion of constables with more than 20 years of service and timely promotion of junior level officers.

He said lack of infrastructure has been a major hindrance in effective policing for which the state govt has sanctioned about Rs 100 crore.

“Police infrastructure is being revamped while modernization of equipment has been made mandatory and a continuous process,” he informed.

Khandu expressed gratitude to RRU Vice Chancellor Dr Bimal Patel for the training and bringing in renowned resource persons like army officers and former senior level officers from the Home Ministry for the same.

“I am confident our officers will come back well equipped and effect changes as demanded by modern day policing,” Khandu added.

A trainee DySP gave details of the training received during the course in RRU.

Meanwhile, DGP Upadhyay informed that the trainees will next join Assam Police for a two-month training on inter-state coordination basically in border districts. They are scheduled to join for the training on October 4 next after a short break.