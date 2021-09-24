Arunachal: Development of border areas is paramount for our government- Chowna Mein

ADVERTISEMENT

NAMSAI- Attending the two days conference of Deputy Commissioners on Sustainable Development Goal, Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein have requested the Deputy Commissioners to focus on the factors that will ensure sustainability of any project developed by the Govt. He said that many good infrastructures have been developed by the Govt but due to non-sustainability of the project, the infrastructures get damage sooner or later.

While thanking the Union Ministers for coming to north easternmost State of the country for two important projects viz., laying the foundation of Parashuram kund Development Project and inauguration of Integrated Drinking Water Project at Marua in Chongkham, he informed that most of the govt infrastructures are of the NEFA days are in dilapidated conditions which needs to be replaced and re-constructed. He requested the Govt of India to provide a one-time special fund for the same informing that the proposal in this aspect had already been submitted to the Govt of India by the Chief Minister.

He also informed that the State Govt under the leadership of Chief Minister, Pema Khandu had taken various reforms like administrative reform, financial reform, transparency, e-file, etc. He said that the State Govt is planning to bring-in more financial reform in connection with movement of files for financial concurrence by shortening/fast-tracking the process given that all the check-lists provided by the Department of Planning and Finance are fully furnished.

He expressed hope that after the conference, Deputy Commissioners will be more focussed on their monitoring mechanism from the SDG perspective, as they are vital to how the development process will be steered in their respective districts in the coming future as they understand the unique issues and circumstances of their respective districts.

He further said that the conference of DCs on Sustainable Development Goal is not the conference of the Department of Finance or planning. He said that Pllanning & Investment are just facilitators and this is the conference of DCs, for DCs and by DCs.

He further stated that DC’s Conference will go a long way in ensuring that the respective Deputy Commissioners take ownership of these goals and play a leading role in improving their district ranking through peer learning and spirit of competition.

The institution of the Deputy Commissioner continues to play a vital role in convergence and monitoring of all developmental activities in the State. The DC’s as team leaders should encourage and motivate their officers to ensure that the district targets are aligned with the SDGs. Its when the Global SDGs are localised into District specific targets, we will be able to achieve our commitments to the international community.

He exuded hope that the workshop will be a game changer for our developmental direction from expenditure oriented to outcome oriented to meet our goal of “Antyodaya” – uplifting the weakest section of the society.

“Dy CM Chowna Mein also said that Development of border areas is paramount for our government. During the last few years we have witnessed phenomenal developmental activities in border areas and we propose to accelerate the pace by providing better connectivity, good water supply and electricity and better health and education infrastructure.

We will be developing series of model village all along the international borders and would take up stand-alone micro-hydels near international borders. As Deputy commissioners you would be playing paramount role in development of border areas.

He added that Tourism is going to be a game changer in Arunachal Pradesh and would contribute immensely in the income generating activities. The state is committed to provide better and tourist friendly infrastructure and would look towards support of Tourism Ministry for not only developing the infrastructure but also guiding us on attracting domestic and foreign tourists.

He also informed union ministers that Arunachal has huge potential in Hydropwer. The state has taken a conscious decision to allot more and more projects to the CPSUs and recently we have allotted NAFRA and New Melling projects to NEEPCO and working on many more projects to be handed over to CPSUs. We are committed to harness the Hydropwer potential of the State, he added.

He also spoke on huge potential of agriculture and allied sectors of the State citing four agricultural climatic zone making it favourable for cultivating different crops in the State. “