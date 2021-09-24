Arunachal: two-day conference on Sustainable Development Goals begins in Namsai

ADVERTISEMENT

NAMSAI- “I accept challenges, why? Because I have full confidence on you,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu said to the deputy commissioners here during the opening ceremony of the two-day conference on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) today.

Addressing 26 deputy commissioners (including Itanagar Capital Complex) from across the state, Khandu said he had full confidence on their capabilities, which gives him the confidence to set deadlines whenever required. He said that till that the deputy commissioners and govt officials have not failed him.

In presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Khandu reiterated that while the country has set to accomplish the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) by 2024, Arunachal Pradesh has taken upon itself to complete it by 2023.

“Now it is up to you (DCs) to make it happen,” he said.

Informing that the state’s cumulative score of SDG has increased from 51 in 2018 to 60 in 2021, Khandu however asserted that the score needs to be enhanced at a faster rate if the goals are to achieved on time.

Emphasizing on the role of deputy commissioners, he said implementing govt schemes at the grassroot depend upon their action. Down the line, achieving the SDGs will fully depend upon DCs in the districts, he pointed.

“Challenges and potentials differ from district to district. DCs are in best position to know the challenges and potentials of their respective districts. So you have to be innovative and take your own decisions best suited for your district. Don’t wait for govt directives all the time,” he advised.

Khandu suggested focusing on four sectors – tourism, agri-allied sectors, hydropower and natural resources – during the conference and chalking out a roadmap to harness these potentials viably without harming the environment.

He requested the Commissioners and secretaries headed by the chief secretary present to discuss in detail all govt policies and programs and the role DCs can play in successful implementation of these during the conference.

The chief minister informed that he would sit through the two-day conference along with his cabinet colleagues, most of whom would be arriving Namsai by Friday evening. Also NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant will be joining the conference via video conferencing on Saturday.

“Will be attending the conference throughout the session and look forward to exchanges of ideas and knowledge for finding solutions to problems,” he added.

The inaugural session was also graced by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and DoNER Kishan Reddy Gangapuram and Lok Sabha MP (East) Tapir Gao.

A day earlier, Reddy laid the foundation with the ceremonial Bhoomi Poojan for development of pilgrimage site at Parashuram Kund under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme of Govt of India.

Later, Shekhawat inaugurated a 2.70 MLD capacity Integrated Water Supply Project for Chongkham and enroute habitations at Marua, declared full saturation of Chongkham Block under Jal Jeevan Mission and dedicated 303 completed schemes under JJM to the people across the state.

The Chongkham project will benefit about 39,000 population with total of 3793 households, 44 schools and 103 Anganwadi centres including all religious places, community halls and other institutions.