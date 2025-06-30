ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Massive Landslide Near Lumum Waterfall Halts Traffic Between Tippi and Elephant Flat

The incident occurred on the night of June 29 (Sunday), dumping large volumes of debris onto the road.

Last Updated: 30/06/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Massive Landslide Near Lumum Waterfall Halts Traffic Between Tippi and Elephant Flat

TIPPI- A massive landslide triggered by heavy rains has completely blocked vehicular movement along the Tippi–Elephant Flat stretch of the Charduar-Tawang Road near Lumum Waterfall, stranding several commuters and disrupting connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district.

The incident occurred on the night of June 29 (Sunday), dumping large volumes of debris onto the road. No casualties have been reported, but the blockage has caused significant inconvenience, particularly for tourists and locals heading towards Tawang.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- J&K Court Orders FIR Against Zee News, News18 for Defaming Deceased Teacher in Operation Sindoor Coverage

Local sources confirmed that the landslide hit a known vulnerable zone that has witnessed similar disruptions during previous monsoons.

Authorities from the Public Works Department (PWD) and local administration have mobilized earthmoving machinery and personnel to begin clearance operations.

Also Read-  Doimukh Police Recover Stolen Property Worth Rs 2.57 Crore in Major Tigdo Burglary Case Breakthrough

However, due to the sheer volume of debris and challenging terrain, the restoration may take time.

Officials have urged travelers to avoid the route until further notice and stay updated with traffic advisories.

The event has reignited discussions around the need for improved slope stabilization and early warning systems in landslide-prone regions of Arunachal Pradesh.

Tags
Last Updated: 30/06/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: KVK East Siang Organizes Kharif Krishak Sammelan at NICRA Village Silluk to Promote Climate-Resilient Farming

Arunachal: KVK East Siang Organizes Kharif Krishak Sammelan at NICRA Village Silluk to Promote Climate-Resilient Farming

Arunachal Tourism Dept Holds Counselling for CM’s Paryatan Shiksha Yojana Candidates; 160 Shortlisted for Premier Institutes

Arunachal Tourism Dept Holds Counselling for CM’s Paryatan Shiksha Yojana Candidates; 160 Shortlisted for Premier Institutes

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Emphasizes Community-Driven Solutions at HIM Samwaad 2025 Valedictory in Itanagar

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Emphasizes Community-Driven Solutions at HIM Samwaad 2025 Valedictory in Itanagar

Arunachal: Papum Pare DC Reviews Education Landscape, Stresses Foundational Learning & Accountability

Arunachal: Papum Pare DC Reviews Education Landscape, Stresses Foundational Learning & Accountability

Arunachal: ArSRLM Hosts Udyami Panjikaran Mela in Basar

Arunachal: ArSRLM Hosts Udyami Panjikaran Mela in Basar

Samvidhan Hatya Diwas Observed across Arunachal Pradesh

Samvidhan Hatya Diwas Observed across Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Chairman SCITeG Reviews IT Projects, Stresses Cybersecurity and AI Awareness

Arunachal: Chairman SCITeG Reviews IT Projects, Stresses Cybersecurity and AI Awareness

Arunachal: Road Safety Committee Meeting Held in Yupia to Address Key Highway Safety Concerns

Arunachal: Road Safety Committee Meeting Held in Yupia to Address Key Highway Safety Concerns

Arunachal: Tourism Awareness Program Held at Nafra

Arunachal: Tourism Awareness Program Held at Nafra

Arunachal: ICAR Conducts Training on Oyster Mushroom Cultivation for Tribal Women in Basar

Arunachal: ICAR Conducts Training on Oyster Mushroom Cultivation for Tribal Women in Basar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button