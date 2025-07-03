Arunachal: Three-Day Freshwater Fish Breeding Training Concludes Successfully in Namsai

NAMSAI- A three-day residential training program on induced breeding and seed production of carps successfully concluded today at the DC’s Conference Hall, Namsai.

Organized by the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), North East Regional Centre (NERC) in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the program was held from July 1 to July 3, 2025, with participation from 25 trainees across Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring states.

The program focused on:

Induced fish breeding using synthetic hormones like Wova-FH

Seed production techniques

Pond construction and management

Water quality and disease management

Feed strategies and nutritional interventions

On-ground demonstrations and field visits

The event aimed to promote scientific aquaculture practices, equip farmers with hands-on skills, and enhance rural livelihoods through sustainable fish farming.

Inaugural Session: Leadership Speaks

C.R. Khampa, Deputy Commissioner of Namsai, inaugurated the event and urged stakeholders to adopt multi-species aquaculture for rural economic transformation and local self-sufficiency in fish production. He emphasized aquaculture’s potential as a driver of employment and economic empowerment.

Dr. Keshab Sharma, DPO-Namsai, encouraged trainees to participate across the aquaculture value chain, from hatchery management to marketing.

Technical & Practical Sessions

On the second day, MLA of Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, addressed the gathering and stressed the importance of modern technologies and youth participation in aquaculture. He highlighted prawn culture as an emerging area with high income potential.

Mrs Joram Rupa, Assistant Director of Fisheries, gave in-depth lectures on scientific fish rearing practices.

Ashim Borah, Officer-in-Charge, NFDB-NERC, discussed various government schemes, shared case studies, and conducted sessions on pond management, breeding technologies, and financial opportunities available to fish farmers under NFDB.

Hands-On Training and Field Exposure

Participants benefited from live demonstrations led by:

Chow Biman Pangyouk, FD-Namsai, Lekhang – hands-on seed production experiments

C.P. Wailong, FD-cum-I/C, Bordumsa Fish Farm – exposure visits and netting sessions

Joynal Abedin, Consultant (Technical) – hormone-based breeding techniques, disease control, and fish nutrition

Leela Kanta Saikia, progressive fish farmer from Dibrugarh – motivational talk on hatchery success and business scaling

The training included live breeding demonstrations using intramuscular hormone injections and interactive sessions at Jona–I Fish Seed Farm (Lathao).

The program concluded with a vote of thanks, recognizing the role of experts, facilitators, and participants in making the initiative impactful. The event reinforced NFDB-NERC’s commitment to empowering fish farmers and advancing aquaculture technology across the Northeast.