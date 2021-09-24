Arunachal: Governor for proper management of private universities

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- State Education Minister Taba Tedir called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 24th September 2021. They discussed about higher education in the State and opportunities for the students for post graduation educational pursuit. Marnya Ete, Chairman, Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC) was present in the meeting.

The Governor emphasised that academic activities of Arunachal Pradesh State University, Pasighat must start as soon as possible as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said that the additional Government University will provide ample opportunities for the students to go for higher studies, particularly those youth who cannot effort to go outside the State for the higher studies.

The Governor said that Private Universities with good infrastructure, competent faculty and other academic amenities are required to supplement the Government Universities student admission capacities

The Governor called for proper monitoring of the Private educational institutions’ academic programmes, calendar, student attendance and proper conduct of examinations certification merit based activities. The State Government should also, through the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission, monitor the infrastructure, faculties of such universities before the Private Universities are allowed to run the courses for certification.

The Governor said that imparting of education and conferring of degrees must be genuine and legitimate. The concerned university must ensure that the degree holders must earn and deserve their degree, he stressed.

Taking part in the discussion, the Education Minister briefed the Governor the challenges of the State Education Department.