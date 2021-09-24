Arunachal: Union MoS Rural Development calls on the Governor

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste paid a courtesy call on to the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 23rd September 2021.

The Governor emphasized for the Central Government’s help for sustainable and inclusive growth of rural Arunachal Pradesh through a multipronged programme enhancing livelihoods opportunities and developing infrastructure for growth. He urged the Minister for more development and welfare activities in rural parts of the State.

The Governor said that providing all weather rural connectivity will bring visible change and facilitate socio-economic financial empowerment of the rural community, for which the Central Government should assist the State.