Arunachal: Army  aerially evacuates victims from lightning strike in dibang valley

DIBANG VALLEY: Six locals on a hunting trip in the far reaches of Dibang Valley were struck by lightning on night of 21 Sep 21 and suffered critical burn injuries and shock. The hostile terrain precluded evacuation by foot.

Dao Division under aegis of Spear Corps promptly provided immediate first aid to the victims and carried them to safe location.

Two army helicopters were mobilised which aerially evacuated the victims to Dinjan where they were provided critical medical aid at Military Hospital.

The locals of Dibang Valley expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army for swift and effective intervention.