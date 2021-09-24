Delhi: 4 shot dead inside Rohini court, few injured

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI- Jailed gangster Jitender Gogi, was killed during firing at Delhi’s Rohini court on Friday. According to initial information, Gogi was shot dead by rivals while being presented at the court. Three other people have been killed and a few injured.

“Two assailants in uniform of advocate fired upon Gogi in court, following which police also opened fire,” said Rohini DCP Pranav Tayal.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana added that the killers, who belonged to ‘Tillu’ gang were “neutralised” by the officers. He clarified that it was “not a gang war”.

Gogi was arrested in April under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) by Delhi Police’s Special Cell. The MCOCA proposal details 19 cases of murder and attempted murder, besides dozens of extortions, dacoities, carjackings and robberies.

“He fired at a man named Praveen in September 2010. Then, during elections at Shradhanand College, Delhi University, Gogi and his friends assaulted and shot at two men named Sandeep and Ravinder. Gogi was then arrested in October 2011. Thereafter, he formed a gang to earn money,” a 2018 FIR stated.

